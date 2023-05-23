Bigger Than Josh Duggar: Sexual Abuse Within IBLP Families Appears to Be 'Really Prevalent,' Producers Claim

Prime Video's docuseries Shiny Happy People takes a deep dive into the dark inner workings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a Christian organization that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar famously follow. The series also draws links between Josh Duggar's shocking molestation of several of his sisters and the harmful teachings of the cult-like group.

One scene features a young woman, who was previously connected to the IBLP, sharing the first time she heard about Josh sexually abusing his younger sisters. She heartbreakingly confesses that, at the time, it seemed to her like a normal thing for brothers to do.