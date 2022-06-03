Duggar Drama! Amy King Reveals She May Be Blocked By Anna Duggar
Blocked! Amy King (neé Duggar) fears the worst for her friendship with her cousin Josh's wife, Anna, after repeatedly attempting to reach out to her.
In a TikTok shared on Thursday, June 2, Amy opened up about her rocky relationship with the mother-of-seven, how she initially tried to keep things as private as possible and her concerns she might be blocked.
"I have tried and tried. I have tried to reach out," she told fans, following countless questions on why she was being so public with her messages to Anna. (Amy previously begged her to divorce Josh via TikTok clips and lengthy Instagram messages.)
"I'm putting this out there because I don't want someone thinking 'oh, she's just after likes and all the things, and look how narcissistic she is,'" she continued. "I've heard all of that. That is not the case."
In the emotional video message, Amy told her followers that early on in the court proceedings she wanted to be there for Anna and provide a safe space for her to talk out her feelings away from more conservative family members.
"I wanted to be someone who could just be a sounding board for her, where she could like just vent and talk and melt down if she needed to," she explained. "And that she could do it in the comfort of my own home where it would be safe for her."
The Duggar cousin added Anna has her number and she is free to contact her. "Unless she deleted it," the mom-of-one speculated. "I don't know. I could be blocked. That could be it too. I don't know how to reach out to her."
As OK! previously reported, despite Amy's pleading, Anna is reportedly refusing to consider the possibility of moving on romantically after Josh was sentenced to more than 12 years behind bars for receiving and possessing child pornography.
"She’s not the type to look for or even consider starting a new life with another man, but there are plenty of upstanding, religious men in the church who would appreciate and take care of a woman like Anna," an insider spilled. "There’s a lot of sympathy for her."