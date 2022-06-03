Duggar Drama! Amy King Reveals She May Be Blocked By Anna Duggar

In the emotional video message, Amy told her followers that early on in the court proceedings she wanted to be there for Anna and provide a safe space for her to talk out her feelings away from more conservative family members.

"I wanted to be someone who could just be a sounding board for her, where she could like just vent and talk and melt down if she needed to," she explained. "And that she could do it in the comfort of my own home where it would be safe for her."

The Duggar cousin added Anna has her number and she is free to contact her. "Unless she deleted it," the mom-of-one speculated. "I don't know. I could be blocked. That could be it too. I don't know how to reach out to her."