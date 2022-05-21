Anna Duggar's Sister Responds To Amy King's Instagram Message Begging Her To Divorce Josh

Anna Duggar's sister responded to Josh's cousin Amy Duggar King's heartfelt Instagram message encouraging Anna not to be afraid to divorce the convicted sex offender as his sentencing hearing looms.

In an open letter, Amy explained she "feels" for Anna — who shares Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 7 months with the disgraced reality star — and understands she wants to protect her children from the truth about their father, but instead, she's teaching them it's okay to "have an abuser in your home."