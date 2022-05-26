Choosing Silence: Amy King Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship With Anna Duggar
Out of the loop. Josh Duggar's cousin Amy King (née Duggar) revealed that despite her attempts to reach out to Anna over the last several months, the mother-of-seven is refusing to take her calls or return her texts.
Ever since the Counting On alum's shocking arrest last April, Amy has been passionately outspoken on social media about the case and her opinion that Anna should file for divorce.
"It’s been months. It’s been a long time. It’s been last November? When all of this was starting. [Anna] was happy. You know how that happy look is. She acted like nothing was wrong," Amy reportedly said in an interview with The Sun.
"I know that Anna checks her Instagram. I thought, ‘Okay, could tag her in it and maybe she could see it,’" she reportedly continued. "She’s not answering text messages. She’s not answering phone calls. I know she has a large account and she does scroll on Instagram. That’s a way to reach out and say I am here for her."
"How do you stay silent when something is so heartbreaking?" she allegedly told the outlet of her cousin's crime. "Anna is being silenced or choosing to be silent or she’s choosing not to believe the real hard true facts of what’s happening."
"If I were Anna, I can’t imagine the kind of mental state I would be in," she admitted, per the outlet. "It’s going to take a lot of time for her to really understand what’s happening. It’s just really sad."
As OK! previously reported, Josh was arrested in April 2021 after law enforcement raided his Arkansas car dealership. He was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December and was later sentenced to just over 12 years in prison.
Throughout the shocking court case, Anna has been one of the embattled reality star's biggest supporters, refusing to divorce him and insisting her husband is an innocent man.