Amy Duggar Fumes After Her Cousin Josh Duggar's Sentence Is Revealed: 'Twelve & A Half Years Isn't Enough'

Following the sentencing, Amy took to Instagram to share how she was feeling. “I knew him getting the maximum sentence wasn’t going to be the easiest to prove since it’s his first offense in the judge’s eyes — which I hate — but at the same time, he cannot have his computer, he cannot hurt, exploit any more children and when he sees his kids, he has to be supervised,” she said in a video. “And honestly, where he’s going, I feel like the prisoners are just gonna take care of him.”

“Josh’s sickness stems from somewhere, and eventually we will hear about the trauma. I don’t know when, or how, or who but eventually I think more will come out,” she added. “But hopefully tonight, I can sleep for the first time ever and rest assured that another monster will be put behind bars makes my heart feel a little lighter.”