Amy Robach 'Thought She Was Going to Die' When She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Robach has spoken about her cancer battle and explained why she still drinks alcohol. "I knew this past year was an anomaly. It was not a year that hopefully will ever be repeated, but it's been weighing heavily on me," she said. "Not just about the amount of alcohol that I consumed but also what I know about alcohol and cancer - and specifically b----- cancer."

"I will say this because I'm someone who lives with recurrences. All b----- cancer survivors do. There's no scientific proof as of yet, but most doctors believe because it raises your estrogen levels, especially if you have a hormone-positive cancer like I did, it would make sense that it would raise your chance for reassurance," she said.

However, she told her listeners to "err on the side of caution" when it comes to having an alcoholic beverage.