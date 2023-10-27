'I'm Feeling Really Well': Katie Couric Reveals She Is 'Very Fortunate' Amid Her Breast Cancer Battle
On Thursday, October 26, Katie Couric addressed her battle with breast cancer while at the Project ALS 25th Anniversary gala celebration.
"I am really fortunate, and I am a walking example of how important early detection is," Couric spilled while at Lincoln Center in New York City. "There are a lot of people out there who I know are dealing with breast cancer and they're really in a lot of pain, or their suffering, their anxious or worried, and my heart goes out to those people."
The famous newswoman first revealed her diagnosis in September 2022, however, she explained how she "was extremely fortunate that my cancer was detected at a very early stage, when it's the most treatable."
"And that is why I'm the screen queen," the 66-year-old noted. "I have always said you have to get screened for all kinds of cancer — including colon cancer. Because that's when you can you can put it in your rear view mirror."
"So, I'm feeling really, really well," she admitted.
After a mammogram and ultrasound in 2022, doctors informed Couric she had stage 1A cancer. To treat her condition, she underwent a lumpectomy, followed by radiation, and she was required to take medication for the next five years.
Because the doctors were able to detect the cancer so early, Couric was assured that there was a low chance her cancer would return and she likely wouldn’t need chemotherapy.
Although the former ABC News anchor is going through her own battle, she still made time to come out and show her support for Project ALS.
"These diseases are incredibly complex and you have to celebrate every step, inch by inch," she said while at the black tie event.
"There are so many important causes, and you just have to keep screaming about them till you're blue in the face,” Couric noted. “People have busy lives, they go about their business, and they have to remember that they're blessed by the grace of God."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The TV personality gushed over Project ALS’s successful fundraising efforts, saying, "The government can't take care of everything and they can't support all the science that needs to be done. That's where the private sector and just normal everyday people that care about helping their fellow man — who perhaps have had a loved one diagnosed with this disease — we all have to come together and support the science that will ultimately, one day, fingers crossed, deliver a cure."
ET interviewed Couric.