'I'm Feeling Really Well': Katie Couric Reveals She Is 'Very Fortunate' Amid Her Breast Cancer Battle

"I am really fortunate, and I am a walking example of how important early detection is," Couric spilled while at Lincoln Center in New York City. "There are a lot of people out there who I know are dealing with breast cancer and they're really in a lot of pain, or their suffering, their anxious or worried, and my heart goes out to those people."

The famous newswoman first revealed her diagnosis in September 2022, however, she explained how she "was extremely fortunate that my cancer was detected at a very early stage, when it's the most treatable."