Romance Shocker: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Have Been Dating Each Other for 6 Months, Insider Claims
How's this for a turn of events?
According to a new report, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' former spouses — Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively — have struck up a romance of their own!
As OK! reported, the former GMA3 co-hosts claimed they were both in the midst of separating from their spouses when they began dating last year, though others believe they were being unfaithful to their partners.
Either way, the scandal led to Shue, 56, and Fiebig bonding, and that "turned into something else" as time passed, said a source.
"They’re connected over their values," the source insisted of their relationship, which has allegedly been going on for six months. "It’s bigger than the affair now."
The source also claimed the romance isn't Shue and Fiebig's way of getting back at their former spouses, as the new couple "has moved on" from the drama and are no longer "heartbroken and sad."
Oddly enough, news of the pairing comes on the same day Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, released the first episode of their new podcast, "Amy & T.J."
It was on the project that the blonde beauty admitted the fallout from their hookup — which resulted in them being fired from ABC — made her want to die, especially since she was being portrayed as a cheater.
"That was something I never experienced before in my life. I didn't want to see what new headline was going to be out there. To feel like who is behind me, who still supports me, will I work again? Will people believe what really happened? Those were all things we had to go through and deal with. I felt extremely lucky we had each other," she shared.
Holmes felt the same, noting his girlfriend "had to do a welfare check" on him.
Luckily, the pair is "stronger and better than we've ever been," and they once again emphasized that they did not betray their exes.
"The relationship happened after we left our marriages. We had a plan to get our divorces agreed upon and finalized. We thought in January that we were going to explain to management that we were a couple," Robach explained. "Right before the pictures came out, we thought, 'Should we tell them?' We had every intention of doing it, but we didn't believe we we doing anything technically wrong."
