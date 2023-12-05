Romance Shocker: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Have Been Dating Each Other for 6 Months, Insider Claims

Oddly enough, news of the pairing comes on the same day Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, released the first episode of their new podcast, "Amy & T.J."

It was on the project that the blonde beauty admitted the fallout from their hookup — which resulted in them being fired from ABC — made her want to die, especially since she was being portrayed as a cheater.

"That was something I never experienced before in my life. I didn't want to see what new headline was going to be out there. To feel like who is behind me, who still supports me, will I work again? Will people believe what really happened? Those were all things we had to go through and deal with. I felt extremely lucky we had each other," she shared.