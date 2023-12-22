Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Had Statements 'Ready to Go' on Day Affair Was Exposed: 'We Were Trying to Keep Our Jobs'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will never know if releasing statements about their affair could have saved their employment status at ABC.
During the Wednesday, December 20, episode of the controversial couple's "Amy & T.J." podcast, the former Good Morning America stars revealed they had written messages to send out to the public on November 30, 2022, the day their workplace romance was exposed.
Except the statements never left their draft folder — and less than two months later, the dynamic duo had been fired from their news anchor gigs and from the network as a whole.
"Maybe it would have been better had we [released statements], but what we were trying to do was keep our jobs," Robach explained of why she and Holmes never went through with publicly addressing her extramarital relationship at the time. "We did have press releases ready to go, that we had written, that day."
"Everything about us wanted to speak out. But once we didn’t speak out in those initial first few days, at what point do you then?" the 50-year-old continued, noting it became increasingly difficult to comment on the scandalous situation as more time passed by. "It got really hard and this wasn’t in my wheelhouse or in [Holmes’]."
During the podcast episode, Holmes proceeded to dig through his email before discovering a draft with the timestamp of November 30, 2022.
"This draft was never sent as an email because of what [Robach] just described," the 46-year-old stated. "This is so wild, I’m reading it."
"The email as I look in bold letters and underlined capital letters, it says 'AMY,'" he said before reading his girlfriend's never-released statement.
"My divorce is nearly finalized after we decided to separate. T.J. and I have been friends for years, and our relationship has evolved only in recent weeks," the message of Robach's read, referencing her divorce from Andrew Shue after 13 years of marriage. "I ask for privacy for my family as we continue to heal."
Holmes went straight into reading his drafted statement.
"After a month-long separation, I’m in the final stage of my divorce, a process that has been difficult and that my family — for their sake — had hoped to keep private," the dad-of-three detailed regarding his split from ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, whom he shares his daughter Sabine with.
"I have leaned on my closest friend during this painful stretch and very recently, that friendship became more. Out of respect for my family, I am requesting privacy at this time," Holmes, who also is a father to his and ex-wife Amy Ferson's kids, Brianna and Jaiden, continued.
Robach and Shue never had any children together, though she shares daughters Ava and Annie with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh.