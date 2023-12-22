Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Had Statements 'Ready to Go' on Day Affair Was Exposed: 'We Were Trying to Keep Our Jobs'

Except the statements never left their draft folder — and less than two months later, the dynamic duo had been fired from their news anchor gigs and from the network as a whole.

"Maybe it would have been better had we [released statements], but what we were trying to do was keep our jobs," Robach explained of why she and Holmes never went through with publicly addressing her extramarital relationship at the time. "We did have press releases ready to go, that we had written, that day."