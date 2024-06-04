Amy Robach Admits She 'Hit Rock Bottom' After Exposed Affair With T.J. Holmes Left Her Jobless
Amy Robach still has a lot of fight left in her.
Speaking with special guest Rachel Platten during a recent episode of her "Amy & T.J." podcast, which she co-hosts with boyfriend T.J. Holmes, Robach opened up to the award-winning artist about overcoming adversity more than one year after her workplace romance caused her to be fired from ABC News.
"We know a little bit about walking through some darkness [and] coming through the other side when the worst has happened," Robach admitted to the "Fight Song" singer.
"And I’ve thought I’ve hit rock bottom before and then I actually hit rock bottom," she continued, seemingly in reference to when she and Holmes were booted from their starring roles on Good Morning America after their extramarital relationship was exposed to the public in November 2022.
During her and Platten's chat, Robach informed the "Stand by You" singer, 43, how some of her songs have helped the 51-year-old get through tough times — specifically the singer's successful 2015 tune "Fight Song," but additionally her newly-released song "Mercy."
"All of those things resonate with so many people, but I think especially listening to your music now and having just gone through the journey we went through," Robach explained of her whirlwind relationship with Holmes, noting it was only after she embraced Platten's unbothered mentality that she was able to overcome life-altering changes in the midst of hardship.
"When you get to a place and it’s hard-earned when you can give zero f----, sometimes that’s when you’re at your best," the former 20/20 co-anchor declared.
Holmes also chimed in to reflect on the rocky road he and his girlfriend have been on in recent years, as the 46-year-old admitted moving on from the difficult situation has been a "weird" but "freeing" experience.
While handling the chaos his affair caused certainly wasn't easy, Holmes said he's "finally where he is supposed to be."
Now that Holmes and Robach have moved on from their time at ABC News and are happily together for the public to see, fans of the broadcast journalists have questioned what comes next — specifically whether the duo will tie the knot at some point in the near future, however, the couple previously explained they don't feel a serious need to legally get married.
"Interestingly, now, with the choice totally in front of us to get married or not for us, we're kind of on the fence and laughing about it because it doesn't matter because we know we want to be with each other," Robach detailed during a previous podcast episode last month.
"We want to marry each other. We don't have to necessarily get married because of what that represents," Robach mentioned, noting she and Holmes have already each went through two marriages and divorces.