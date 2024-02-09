T.J. Holmes Claims He and Amy Robach Were Banned From Disney World After 'GMA3' Firing
It looks like not everyone is allowed to enjoy the Happiest Place on Earth.
On the new episode of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's joint podcast, "Amy and T.J.," the dad-of-three claimed the couple's scandalous romance — which got them axed from ABC's GMA3 — resulted in them being banned from the Disney parks.
"I don’t think we are allowed on the park’s grounds anymore," confessed Holmes, 46. "We will check. Last we checked, we weren’t."
The topic came up while Holmes and Bachelor alum Matt James were discussing their love for marathons, with the reality star noting he wants to do the Disney5K with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.
Holmes and his girlfriend, 51, have been very honest on their podcast — in fact, they didn't even edit out a fight they had while recording.
As OK! reported, the couple was discussing their issues with communication when they started arguing, and they both admitted that listening back to their disagreement just made things worse.
"If you're not in a good place already, that sets up someone perfectly to be an even bigger a------ than they were during the actual fight because no one wants that person to say, 'Aha, I told you, or I was right.' Nobody wants that," explained Holmes.
"That was upsetting to me," the blonde beauty confessed. "I don't think I ever want to record our fight again because if I made you mad the first time, it's like with time and space, you get re-angered or more angry."
Holmes revealed they listened to the recording "at least five times," which made the duo feel like they were "relieving a trauma."
In addition, the mom-of-two said listening to their dispute again made her realize she "missed" some talking points, which resulted in even "more problems to deal with."
"No, people do not record your fights," she quipped to fans.
That tiff aside, things are going well for the lovebirds. "They’re glued to each other 24/7 or close to it," an insider spilled to a magazine. "Their worlds totally revolve around each other."
On the first episode of their podcast, the TV stars insisted there was no infidelity involved in their romance, as they explained they were each in the midst of divorces when their relationship was exposed.
Nonetheless, they both acknowledged they should have revealed their romance on their own terms before stepping out together in public.
"Maybe it would have been better had we done that," Robach admitted. "But what we were trying to do was keep our jobs. We did have press releases ready to go that we had written that day."
Robach then read what she was going to share with viewers that day: "My divorce is nearly finalized after we decided to separate. T.J. and I have been friends for years and our relationship has evolved only in recent weeks. I ask for privacy for my family as we continue to heal."