Amy Robach Reactivates Instagram Account Exactly 1 Month After Alleged Affair With T.J. Holmes Was Exposed
Amy Robach has reactivated her Instagram account after one month of social media silence following her recent affair scandal with GMA3 costar T.J. Holmes.
The dynamic duo both took down their profiles on the app on Wednesday, November 30, just moments after their extramarital relationship was revealed to the public.
The 49-year-old's Instagram bio still labels her as the "co-host of @abcgma3 @abc2020," however, those roles have been indefinitely stripped from her as of Monday, December 5.
"I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," president of ABC News Kim Godwin revealed in an email announcement to staffers.
"Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism," the leaked message concluded.
In the month after the scandal was spilled, Holmes, 45, and Robach have remained inseparable, and they both filed for divorce from their respective spouses.
On Thursday, December 1, a source confirmed that Robach and actor Andrew Shue's divorce was near completion after tying the knot in 2010.
"Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer. They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up," the insider confessed of Robach, who shares daughters Ava and Annie with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, and Shue, who shares three sons, Nathaniel, Wyatt and Aiden with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.
On the other hand, Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, was completely blindsided by news that her husband of 12 years was having an affair with his Good Morning America co-anchor.
“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” an additional source dished of the attorney, who shares 12-year-old daughter Sabine with Holmes. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out."
Holmes — who additionally shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson — filed for divorce from Fiebig at a New York City courthouse on Wednesday, December 28.