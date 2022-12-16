The Demise Of Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'GMA' Careers

On Wednesday, November 30, intimate images of the dynamic duo revealed their rumored extramarital relationship — which had supposedly started to heat up in August after Robach and Holmes had taken breaks from their respective partners, actor Andrew Shue and attorney Marilee Fiebig.

While the GMA3 stars were on the way home from a work trip covering Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September, an eyewitness spotted Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, acting "very friendly and huggy," as they continued to be “affectionate when they were waiting for luggage."

'GMA' FANS VOW TO BOYCOTT SHOW AS T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH REMAIN OFF-AIR FOLLOWING RUMORED AFFAIR DRAMA

In mid-November, the potential pair were captured on camera by paparazzi as they coupled up for a romantic weekend retreat in upstate New York. A released photo caught Holmes playfully patting the mom-of-two's behind as she packed up the trunk of their car.