Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Still Dating Despite Ongoing Internal Review At 'GMA': Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are not letting a public scandal get in the way of their love!
According to insiders close to the Good Morning America anchors, the rumored pair are still "very much together," despite ABC's ongoing internal investigation into their workplace romance and the intense media attention surrounding them.
The couple has not been seen together since they were removed from GMA3, however, a source explained that the 20/20 journalist and the former CNN star are simply maintaining a low-profile while the network figures out how to navigate the situation.
Although Robach and Holmes have not been spotted together, the blonde beauty stepped out solo on Wednesday, December 7, in New York City to walk her dog and run errands. Holmes has yet to be photographed after his GMA sign-off on Friday, December 2.
Before Robach and the hunky correspondent can return to the news desk, ABC's human resources and legal departments will look into every aspect of the couple's relationship to ensure there were no violations of company policies nor their individual contracts.
On Wednesday, November 30, flirty photos of the television personalities — who are both still legally married but separated from their respective partners — vacationing in upstate New York together hit the press. In the telling snaps, Holmes could be seen grabbing Robach's behind before the pair hopped into an Uber where they held hands.
While Robach and Holmes hosted the afternoon hour of the morning show together the day after their scandal broke, the former NBC correspondent, who has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010, and the Sunday Morning alum, who wed Marilee Fiebig the same year, were removed from the show on Monday, December 5 — with reporters Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez taking their seats for the time being.
"There is massive confusion internally," a source spilled of ABC's thoughts on the issue, noting that despite sky high ratings after the headline-making scandal, ABC News president Kim Godwin “has taken them off the air while they deal with this internally.”