Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes 'Wouldn't Dare Be Caught Together' As ABC Decides Future Of Their Careers: Source

“They wouldn’t dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision,” a source revealed of the GMA costars, whose extramarital relationship was exposed on Wednesday, November 30.

'GMA' FANS VOW TO BOYCOTT SHOW AS T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH REMAIN OFF-AIR FOLLOWING RUMORED AFFAIR DRAMA

Although both Robach and Holmes starred as cohosts of GMA 3 for the two mornings after the scandal circulated through the media, the dynamic duo was indefinitely stripped of their roles as of Monday, December 5.