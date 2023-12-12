OK Magazine
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Decline to Comment on Their Exes' New Relationship: 'Gossip Is Toxic'

Source: mega
By:

Dec. 12 2023, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are staying silent on their exes' new relationship, as they failed to mention anything on the Tuesday, December 12, episode of their podcast, "Amy and T.J."

The duo, who got axed from GMA3 after their relationship was uncovered, spoke about how they were allegedly "dirty dancing" at Today show producer Jen Long's wedding, but the blonde beauty, 50, said they didn't even bust a move at the event.

Holmes, 46, claimed he doesn't read any articles about himself and went on to address "other headlines" that went around in the past few days, which he said had "agendas."

Source: mega

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were coworkers on 'GMA3.'

“We absolutely anticipated that that was going to happen. There’s nothing we can do about those,” Holmes said. “But this place, this podcast, this platform is not and will never be … We are committed to a place that this is not gonna be about gossip, this is not gonna be a place where we clap back at headlines.”

He continued, “We are not going to get into that back and forth game because gossip is toxic.”

Source: mega

The stars made their red carpet debut in December.

Holmes then declared he's in a good spot in his life and wants to focus on the positive.

“Today we are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful, we are so touched by the response and we are onward and upward," he said, to which Robach added, “We certainly are.”

As OK! previously reported, Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue and Holmes' ex-wife Marilee Fiebig are now an item. Though the public just found out about the news, Robach and Holmes "have known about their romance for months," an insider claimed.

The new couple is still trying to remain under cover, as they don't want to "publicize" things too much, even though "they care deeply about each other ... [the relationship is] still developing."

Amy Robach
Source: mega

The pair's exes are now dating.

Fiebig and Schu initially bonded over their divorces but then they "connected over their values," an insider claimed.

"It’s bigger than the affair now," the source declared.

Source: mega

The couple didn't address the rumors on the December 12 episode of their podcast.

Meanwhile, in early December, Robach and Holmes made their red carpet debut at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, and they were psyched to show off their relationship after months and months of avoiding the spotlight.

“We were just being us,” Robach said of being handsy. “Apparently that means being handsy and a lot of PDA, but you know what? We're in love. We're happy. I don’t know how else to act.”

