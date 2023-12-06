Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Cozy Up in Resurfaced 2016 Selfie Together: 'Loved Hanging Out'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' former partners, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, cozied up together for a photo they took together back in 2016 — between six and seven years before the four would seemingly swap spouses and begin dating each other.
Fiebig shared a sweet snapshot of herself and Shue with their heads resting against each other as they got close to snap a quick selfie.
"Loved hanging out with our GMA family, especially @ajrobach and her hubby, @7_a_e_s_7, who we don't get to see nearly enough. #andrewshue," Fiebig captioned the post.
Robach agreed with the sentiment, penning the word "This!" punctuated with a heart emoji in the comments section.
"GURL THIS IS MESSSYYYYYYY," a user replied on Tuesday, December 5, while another quipped, "Smh Karma," under Robach's reply.
As OK! previously reported, an insider spilled Shue and Fiebig have been dating each for around six months. According to a source, they bonded over their respective divorces and their friendship "turned into something else" over time.
"They’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now," the source added, revealing both Fiebig and Shue have "moved on" from the drama of their exes' relationship and aren't "heartbroken and sad" any longer.
This comes just over one year after Robach and Holmes' relationship was exposed. The couple, who were believed to be in the middle of their respective splits at the time, was suspended from Good Morning America while ABC investigated the workplace romance.
However, several weeks later, the network confirmed they'd made the decision to part ways with the pair.
The co-anchors opened up on the affair rumors and the rampant media coverage of their relationship in the premiere episode of their new podcast, "Amy & T.J."
"That was something I never experienced before in my life. I didn't want to see what new headline was going to be out there," Robach admitted. "To feel like who is behind me, who still supports me, will I work again? Will people believe what really happened? Those were all things we had to go through and deal with. I felt extremely lucky we had each other."
Robach and Holmes also clarified their romance began after they each left their marriages and noted they'd intended to tell their bosses about their romance.
"We had a plan to get our divorces agreed upon and finalized. We thought in January that we were going to explain to management that we were a couple," the 50-year-old continued. "Right before the pictures came out, we thought, 'Should we tell them?' We had every intention of doing it, but we didn't believe we we doing anything technically wrong."