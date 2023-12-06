Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Cozy Up in Resurfaced 2016 Selfie Together: 'Loved Hanging Out'

The co-anchors opened up on the affair rumors and the rampant media coverage of their relationship in the premiere episode of their new podcast, "Amy & T.J."

"That was something I never experienced before in my life. I didn't want to see what new headline was going to be out there," Robach admitted. "To feel like who is behind me, who still supports me, will I work again? Will people believe what really happened? Those were all things we had to go through and deal with. I felt extremely lucky we had each other."

