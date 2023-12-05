Amy Robach 'Wanted to Die' After Scandal, Had to Conduct 'Wellness Check' on T.J. Holmes: 'Gone Through a Year of H---'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sharing their side of the story — a little over a year after the two's relationship was exposed to the public.
In November 2022, the pair were spotted getting cozy in New York City, however, they clarified they were actually "outed" by a publication despite both being divorced when they initially got together.
When the scandal erupted, the pair, who co-hosted GMA3 together, had to deal with the fallout.
"I wanted to die. There were days I wanted to die. That was something I never experienced before in my life. I didn't want to see what new headline was going to be out there. To feel like who is behind me, who still supports me, will I work again? Will people believe what really happened? Those were all things we had to go through and deal with. I felt extremely lucky we had each other," the blonde beauty, 50, who is a cancer survivor, explained on in the first episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast, which released on Tuesday, December 5.
Robach also recalled being worried about Holmes, 46, since he wasn't picking up any of her calls. "You were in a pretty dark spot," she told her boyfriend.
"I didn't realize I was talking to you, but you were receiving messages from me in the past tense, and I didn't realize I was sending them to you. I am not sure where my head was at that time. You had to do a welfare check," Holmes said.
"That's an understated way of putting it. You sent me a text saying, 'I am sorry. You were the love of my life. I am so sorry this has happened,' and you just kept saying you were sorry in the entire text. I texted back and said, 'You are scaring me. Tell me you are OK.' No response. I call, he doesn't answer. I FaceTime him, he doesn't answer. He is not answering anybody. I start to panic, and my parents were there with me. I was so afraid he had done something, and I read it out loud to my mom and dad. My mom looked at me and said, 'You need to go check.' My dad and I jumped into an Uber, and I was pretty hysterical. My dad was holding my hand, and we got to his building. I said, 'I need to get up.' I was shaking, and I remember going down the hall, opening the door, and I saw you and you were just splayed out on your bed, and I ran to you. You didn't move," she shared.
"I had to touch your body to see if it was warm. You were incoherent. I said, 'Tell me you are OK.' You were making no sense. I knew you were alive and knew you would be OK," she added, noting Holmes was in a "pretty dark spot."
Holmes had drank vodka and had a slew of weed edibles, which is how he ended up being in that state of mind.
Elsewhere in the conversation, the duo made it clear they didn't cheat.
"The relationship happened after we left our marriages. We had a plan to get our divorces agreed upon and finalized. We thought in January that we were going to explain to management that we were a couple. Right before the pictures came out, we thought, 'Should we tell them?' We had every intention of doing it, but we didn't believe we we doing anything technically wrong," Robach said.
Now, the duo are "stronger and better than we've ever been."