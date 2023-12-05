Amy Robach 'Wanted to Die' After Scandal, Had to Conduct 'Wellness Check' on T.J. Holmes: 'Gone Through a Year of H---'

"That's an understated way of putting it. You sent me a text saying, 'I am sorry. You were the love of my life. I am so sorry this has happened,' and you just kept saying you were sorry in the entire text. I texted back and said, 'You are scaring me. Tell me you are OK.' No response. I call, he doesn't answer. I FaceTime him, he doesn't answer. He is not answering anybody. I start to panic, and my parents were there with me. I was so afraid he had done something, and I read it out loud to my mom and dad. My mom looked at me and said, 'You need to go check.' My dad and I jumped into an Uber, and I was pretty hysterical. My dad was holding my hand, and we got to his building. I said, 'I need to get up.' I was shaking, and I remember going down the hall, opening the door, and I saw you and you were just splayed out on your bed, and I ran to you. You didn't move," she shared.

"I had to touch your body to see if it was warm. You were incoherent. I said, 'Tell me you are OK.' You were making no sense. I knew you were alive and knew you would be OK," she added, noting Holmes was in a "pretty dark spot."