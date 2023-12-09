Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Pack on the PDA at NYC Jingle Ball After Their Exes Debut New Romance
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren’t afraid to show their love for each other!
On Friday, December 8, the former Good Morning America hosts were spotted cozying up on the red carpet at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2023 in New York City.
The pair couldn’t keep their hand off each other as they packed on the PDA for the cameras.
The stars dressed up for the festive concert, as the blonde beauty stepped out in black leather pants, a black sparkly crop top and a silver blazer, while the hunk sported black pants, a white shirt, a black tie and a leather motorcycle jacket.
Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, previously lost their jobs as co-anchors after rumors swirled the two had a workplace affair. However, the duo recently set the record straight on their new podcast, "Amy & T.J.," claiming they “were in the middle of divorces” when they got together.
However, the scandal seemed to have a happy ending for all parties as the journalists' exes have also sparked up a romance.
According to a recent report, Robach and Holmes' former spouses — Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively — have been seeing one another for six months.
The two apparently bonded over the scandal and it quickly "turned into something else," the source stated.
"They’re connected over their values," the insider added of the relationship. "It’s bigger than the affair now."
They also insisted the romance is not a way to get back at Robach and Holmes as the new lovers "have moved on" from the drama and are no longer "heartbroken and sad."
News of Shue and Fiebig’s relationship coincidentally came out the day their exes released their podcast, where they spilled details about the timeline of their alleged affair.
"We were outed by a publication that outed us, and so to be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulteries, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case. The odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken, and the day that article was released, we had both at that point been working divorce proceedings," Robach began.
"The relationship happened after we left our marriages. We had a plan to get our divorces agreed upon and finalized. We thought in January that we were going to explain to management that we were a couple," she explained. "Right before the pictures came out, we thought, 'Should we tell them?' We had every intention of doing it, but we didn't believe we were doing anything technically wrong."
The mother-of-two expressed how difficult life was for her after news of their alleged cheating came out.
"That was something I never experienced before in my life. I didn't want to see what new headline was going to be out there. To feel like who is behind me, who still supports me, will I work again? Will people believe what really happened? Those were all things we had to go through and deal with. I felt extremely lucky we had each other," Robach said of the fallout.
Holmes agreed, adding Robach "had to do a welfare check" on him. However, they noted they are "stronger and better than we've ever been."
