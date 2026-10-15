Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Exclude Former 'GMA' Colleagues From Wedding Guest List, Source Says

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Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly left several former Good Morning America colleagues off their wedding guest list. "Everyone was very close to Amy when she worked at 'GMA3,'" a source told Page Six. "She’s lost touch with a lot of people from there since she left. People who would’ve been a part of a milestone for her years ago were not included," the insider added.

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Source: @AJROBACH/INSTAGRAM T.J. Holmes married Amy Robach in a private Arkansas ceremony on September 19, according to a marriage license.

According to a marriage license obtained by People on Tuesday, October 13, Robach and Holmes married in a private ceremony in Washington County, Arkansas, on September 19. The couple applied for the license a day before the wedding, and the marriage was officially registered with the county clerk’s office on Tuesday. The podcast hosts have yet to publicly address their marriage.

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Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Keep Wedding Private

Source: MEGA Amy Robach reportedly lost touch with several former 'GMA3' colleagues after leaving ABC News.

The couple reportedly kept their wedding plans so private that even some of their closest confidantes did not know about the ceremony. Their decision to leave former colleagues off the guest list comes after their departure from ABC News. Looking over their past relationships, Robach shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Andrew Shue. The former couple married in 2010 and divorced in 2023. Before Shue, Robach was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2009. Holmes is also entering his third marriage. He shares two children with his first wife, Amy Ferson, whom he married in 2004 before they divorced in 2007. He also shares a daughter with his second wife, Marilee Fiebig. They married in 2010 and divorced in 2023.

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Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' ABC News Exit

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Source: @AJROBACH/INSTAGRAM Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes left ABC News in January 2023 after the network announced their departures.

Back in November 2022, Robach and Holmes made headlines after photos of them together sparked speculation about their relationship. Both were still legally married at the time. The pair were taken off the air the same year in December while ABC News investigated their situation. They denied allegations of cheating on their respective spouses.

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Source: MEGA Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes faced scrutiny after photos of them together surfaced in November 2022.

In January 2023, ABC News announced that the two would no longer host the program. Network president Kim Godwin addressed the decision in a statement. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the statement said. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," the statement added. The pair's decision comes as no surprise given the circumstances surrounding their exit from the ABC News show.

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Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Launch Podcast

Source: MEGA Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes launched their podcast, 'Amy & T.J.,' after leaving ABC News.