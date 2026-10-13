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Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Tie the Knot in Private Intimate Wedding 4 Years After 'Good Morning America' Affair Scandal: Report

image of Amy robach and tj Holmes
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly married in a private ceremony in Arkansas on September 19.

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Oct. 13 2026, Updated 5:18 p.m. ET

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Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are married!

The former Good Morning America 3 hosts reportedly tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Arkansas on September 19, according to their marriage license.

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image of Amy robach and tj Holmes
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes registered their marriage license on October 13.

Robach, 53, and Holmes, 49, registered the document with the Washington County clerk's office on Tuesday, October 13.

The state holds a special place in Holmes' heart as he was born in West Memphis, Ark., and also attended the University of Arkansas for college.

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T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Were Canned from 'GMA' in Early 2023

image of Amy robach and tj Holmes
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship surfaced in November 2022.

The broadcast journalists' marriage comes almost four years after they were both fired from the ABC morning show once their romance came to light.

Both parties were married to different people when their relationship surfaced in November 2022, with their exit from GMA 3 occurring in early 2023.

Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue from 2010 until 2023, with Holmes previously being wedded to ex-wife Marilee Fiebig for the same set of years.

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T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Romance Surfaced in Late 2022

image of Amy robach and tj Holmes
Source: MEGA

The couple announced their engagement in October 2025.

The duo's relationship became public in late 2022 when photos emerged featuring Holmes and Robach showing off massive PDA in New York City.

The two announced their engagement in an October 2025 episode of their podcast, with Robach telling listeners: “We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now."

Holmes chimed in: “We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship.”

This past May, the CNN alum and the former MSNBC anchorwoman shared details of their wedding with Giuliana Rancic.

image of Amy robach and tj Holmes
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Homes were each married twice before.

“There is a way we want to get married that we haven’t revealed necessarily, but it would be very special to us,” Holmes said at the time on Rancic's eponymous podcast. “We can’t say what that is. That’s a big thing for us.”

“This will be our third marriage, both of us,” Robach added. “We’ve both been married twice before, and we want to maximize the amount of time we have together. We want to enjoy as much of that as we can.”

Robach shares kids Ava, 23, and Annalise, 20, with her first husband Tim McIntosh, while Holmes was also married prior to Amy Ferson.

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