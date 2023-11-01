OK Magazine
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Launching Podcast Together, Fired 'GMA' Stars Set to Spill on Their Affair: 'Nothing Is Off Limits'

amy robach tj holmes launching podcast together fired gma stars affair
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 1 2023, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Sticking together! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have finally found a new gig after their affair caused them to get the axe from Good Morning America.

iHeartMedia announced that the pair's new podcast, "Amy & T.J.," will debut on Tuesday, December 5 — exactly one year after the twosome was taken off the air at ABC.

amy robach and tj holmes launching podcast together fired gma stars
Source: @ajrobach/instagram

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will be hosting and producing their own podcast.

The company said the couple "will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits."

In fact, Variety claimed Robach, 50, and her beau, 46, will even comment on their relationship and the drama surrounding it.

"How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤," the co-hosts captioned their joint announcement post.

amy robach and tj holmes launching podcast together fired gma stars
Source: mega

The costars' affair was exposed in late 2022.

As OK! reported, the two's workplace affair was exposed in late 2022, causing ABC to sideline them before deciding to axe them completely. At the time, the blonde beauty was said to be in the middle of a divorce from Andrew Shue, while Holmes was still married to Marilee Fiebig.

Fiebig, the mother of his youngest daughter, filed for divorce this past December.

tj holmes
Source: @OFFICIALTJHOLMES/INSTAGRAM

An insider claimed the loved up couple has discussed marriage.

While the podcast is the first new job for Holmes, Robach was reportedly making a deal with NewsNation to host her own series — though those plans were eventually tweaked, with the tentative show being changed into a panel format.

Meanwhile, their romance has been going strong. "They’re moving on from all the [negativity] around the affair and looking toward the future together," a source spilled, noting they've even talked about getting engaged.

holmes
Source: mega

The podcast will be the first job for the duo since they were fired from ABC.

And since the pair is serious about their future together, Robach is desperately trying to make amends with Holmes' ex-wife.

"Amy wants to find a solution so she and Marilee can be at peace with each other," a separate source shared. "She knows she will have to co-parent with T.J. and Marilee, so she wants to be able to co-parent in a healthy way and to co-parent in their new normal. Amy doesn’t want it to be perceived as her against Marilee."

The broadcaster has her work cut out for her, as Fiebig "still feels disappointed by the lack of respect and sensitivity toward her and their daughter throughout the fallout of the affair coming to light," the source explained.

Holmes has two other kids from a previous relationship, while Robach co-parents two daughters with ex Tim McIntosh.

Variety reported on Robach and Holmes' podcast.

