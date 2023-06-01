Amy Robach and Ex Andrew Shue Selling $4 Million New York Home 3 Months After Settling Divorce
After kissing their marriage goodbye, Amy Robach and Andrew Shue are ready to rid themselves of their former love nest.
The famous exes are reportedly unloading a property they purchased together in Garrison, New York, three months after settling their divorce.
According to real estate records obtained by Radar, the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2,500 sq. ft. pad — which the former couple purchased in 2013 for $760k — boasts, “Recently lavishly renovated, this property promises years of low maintenance pleasure, while the impeccable design evokes the warmth and romance of a farmhouse with an upscaled elegance and every modern convenience.”
Robach and Shue quietly finalized their divorce in March, four months after the fired GMA3 star's workplace affair with costar T.J. Holmes was exposed.
The timeline of Robach and Holmes' affair has since been called into question, as it's rumored that it began exactly one year ago while they were training for the New York City half marathon before they decided to end things with their respective spouses in August 2022.
While Robach continues to rid herself of her former life with Shue — the exes sold their NYC apartment weeks before her romance with Holmes went public in November of last year — Holmes is doing the same with estranged wife Marilee Fiebig, having filed for divorce from the mother of his child, Sabine, in December 2022.
Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes are still going strong after they were both given the boot from ABC in January following an investigation into their workplace relationship.
In fact, the unemployed lovebirds were seen late last month taking on the Brooklyn Half Marathon together, making the achievement a real whole circle moment, considering rumors of when they first took their professional relationship into NSFW territory.
As they continue to maintain a united front after seemingly ruining their careers, they are in the market for new jobs — but have found no luck thus far.
Though Robach and Holmes thought they would easily be swooped up by another network after they were given the boot, an insider pointed out: "all their meetings with TV execs have resulted in a big fat nothing."