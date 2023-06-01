Amy Robach and Ex Andrew Shue Selling $4 Million New York Home 3 Months After Settling Divorce

The timeline of Robach and Holmes' affair has since been called into question, as it's rumored that it began exactly one year ago while they were training for the New York City half marathon before they decided to end things with their respective spouses in August 2022.

While Robach continues to rid herself of her former life with Shue — the exes sold their NYC apartment weeks before her romance with Holmes went public in November of last year — Holmes is doing the same with estranged wife Marilee Fiebig, having filed for divorce from the mother of his child, Sabine, in December 2022.