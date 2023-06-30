Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Making Concerted Effort to Lie Low' After Explosive Affair

“It seems like for a while they weren’t bothering with that," a source noted of being all over one another. "But now they are making a concerted effort.”

Now, the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors are “still together, happy and trying to lie low” as they try to find new jobs after being fired from ABC News earlier this year.

“They’re still getting paid by ABC so they’re not worrying too much about their next steps yet, though they have floated some ideas for next projects and taken some meetings,” the insider shared. “Amy's so talented, and this whole year and how everything has played out has been a shock to her."