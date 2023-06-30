Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Making Concerted Effort to Lie Low' After Explosive Affair
Though Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been seen packing on the PDA all over New York City, it sounds like they are pulling back after their explosive affair was exposed in November 2022.
“It seems like for a while they weren’t bothering with that," a source noted of being all over one another. "But now they are making a concerted effort.”
Now, the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors are “still together, happy and trying to lie low” as they try to find new jobs after being fired from ABC News earlier this year.
“They’re still getting paid by ABC so they’re not worrying too much about their next steps yet, though they have floated some ideas for next projects and taken some meetings,” the insider shared. “Amy's so talented, and this whole year and how everything has played out has been a shock to her."
As OK! previously reported, the duo were spotted at The Paris Cafe in Lower Manhattan together in late June, but they made sure to not make their presence known to others.
"They didn't want to bring attention to themselves," an eyewitness exclusively told OK!, adding, "TJ left the bar with his head down."
"The couple appeared to leave through the back of the restaurant," the source added about the unemployed lovers.
Despite being axed from the network, "they're not sorry about the way things turned out," another source said of the pair. "They're together and that's what they wanted."
"Their exit deals demanded they not take other hosting gigs for a year, so it's like they're on permanent vacation. Every day is an adventure," the insider dished.
Robach, who was previously married to Andrew Shue when the affair took place, would be interested in taking the next step with Holmes, who shares daughter Sabine, 10, with Marilee Fiebig, as well as Brianna and Jaiden, whom he shares with ex-wife Amy Ferson. (Robach shares kids Ava, 21, and Annie, 17, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.)
"Nobody would be surprised if they take the next step and get married," another insider shared. "But they're not in a rush. For now, they're living in the moment and adoring each other in plain sight."