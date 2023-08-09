Fired 'GMA' Star Amy Robach in Talks to Co-Host Her Own Show on NewsNation, Lover T.J. Holmes Not Involved: Insider
Amy Robach may have finally found a new job!
Six months after the star and T.J. Holmes were fired from GMA3 due to their secret affair, an insider claimed she's in negotiations to co-host a new show for NewsNation.
According to the source, the series — tentatively titled Robach & Co. — would air in January and take over a primetime slot, though it would air just once a week.
It's being touted as a "a weekly talk/sit-down with different news makers and human interest stories around the world."
Noticeably absent from the rumors is her lover Holmes, despite an insider claiming that months ago, the network had high hopes of hiring them together so people would tune in to witness their chemistry.
It's unclear why they decided to drop the father-of-three, 45, from the picture, but it could be to try and improve their image, as a separate source told the news outlet that staffers aren't happy the disgraced Robach, 50, could be joining their ranks.
"First Chris Stirewalt then Chris Cuomo and now Amy! It doesn't do our reputation any good," said the insider, referring to their other recent recruits.
"It makes it look like we are a dump for people who can't get a bigger and better job elsewhere," they continued to complain. "There is no doubt that Amy is talented, but the general feeling in the building is that she has too much baggage and the company should be going after talent who have not been fired from other networks."
It's unclear how Holmes is handling the update given he's still unemployed, but a source told Us Weekly that the duo is still "very happy" in their relationship — so much so, he may even pop the question!
"They’re in a good place. They’re moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together," the source spilled. "Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail reported on Robach's tentative deal with NewsNation.