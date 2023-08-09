Fired 'GMA' Star Amy Robach in Talks to Co-Host Her Own Show on NewsNation, Lover T.J. Holmes Not Involved: Insider

According to the source, the series — tentatively titled Robach & Co. — would air in January and take over a primetime slot, though it would air just once a week.

It's being touted as a "a weekly talk/sit-down with different news makers and human interest stories around the world."

Noticeably absent from the rumors is her lover Holmes, despite an insider claiming that months ago, the network had high hopes of hiring them together so people would tune in to witness their chemistry.