Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Not Sorry About the Way Things Turned Out' After Their Affair Caused Them to Lose Their Jobs: Source

"They’re together and that’s what they wanted," the source explained. "Their exit deals demanded they not take other hosting gigs for a year, so it’s like they’re on permanent vacation. Every day is an adventure."

And an extended holiday is exactly what the plan seems to be for the happy couple. As OK! previously reported, Holmes and Robach were spotted living it up in Mexico in February, lounging poolside and walking hand-in-hand while out and about on shopping trips. In May, they ran the Brooklyn Half Marathon together.

While they've yet to line up their next career move, according to the source, their relationship is as strong as ever.