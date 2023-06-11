OK Magazine
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Not Sorry About the Way Things Turned Out' After Their Affair Caused Them to Lose Their Jobs: Source

amy robach tj pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 11 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have no regrets when it comes to their workplace romance.

Despite ABC's bombshell January announcement that the former co-anchors would no longer be employed at the popular news network, a source spilled the lovebirds are "not sorry about the way things turned out" in the end.

amy tj abc
Source: abc

"They’re together and that’s what they wanted," the source explained. "Their exit deals demanded they not take other hosting gigs for a year, so it’s like they’re on permanent vacation. Every day is an adventure."

And an extended holiday is exactly what the plan seems to be for the happy couple. As OK! previously reported, Holmes and Robach were spotted living it up in Mexico in February, lounging poolside and walking hand-in-hand while out and about on shopping trips. In May, they ran the Brooklyn Half Marathon together.

While they've yet to line up their next career move, according to the source, their relationship is as strong as ever.

amy tj mega
Source: mega

"Nobody would be surprised if they take the next step and get married," the source gushed. "But they’re not in a rush. For now, they’re living in the moment and adoring each other in plain sight."

Added the source, "There’s some satisfaction in showing everybody they were wrong to think this was a flash in the pan."

amy tj ajrobach ig
Source: @ajrobach/instagram

The fire is definitely still burning between the two news personalities. As OK! previously reported, Robach was seen getting handsy with Holmes while at dinner in Manhattan's West Village.

During their date night, they were spotted passionately kissing, with Robach sliding her hand up the 45-year-old's thigh.

Source: OK!

"Those two are nothing short of sizzling. It's almost embarrassing to see them together. I practically have to fan myself," an insider quipped last month. "But I think their spark is more than just good old sexual chemistry. They are on the same wavelength in so many ways."

The source spoke with Star magazine about Robach and Holmes having no regrets regarding their relationship.

