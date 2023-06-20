Jobless Amy Robach Flaunts Her Toned Tummy While on Morning Run Without Boyfriend T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach is committed to her daily jogs around New York City, as she remains jobless after being fired from Good Morning America at the end of January.
The 50-year-old's run around the West Village typically involves the company of her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes, however, he didn't appear to be by Robach's side for her workout on Monday, June 19.
Robach showed off her fit physique in a skin-baring exercise outfit while appearing to break a sweat during the solo outing.
The blonde beauty donned a white sports bra and mid-waist navy blue running shorts — keeping her belly button and toned abs exposed to the public, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Robach sported a pair of neon pink running sneakers, which featured a bright orange accent, and wore an Apple Watch while holding her phone in hand.
She accessorized with brown sunglasses and a chain necklace attached to her David Yurman promise ring gifted to her from Holmes back in February, shortly after the scandalous duo was given the boot from ABC News because of their months-long workplace affair.
Robach blocked out the noise of the bustling city with a pair of AirPods and had her short hair tied back in a ponytail, as her bangs fell out of the updo in front of her face.
The former 20/20 host's solo run was perhaps to clear her head after tensions already started to boil between the couple due to Robach's eagerness to get married, as OK! previously reported.
"Amy blew up her entire life to be with T.J.," an insider recently noted. "She got fired from her dream job,"
She left her husband of 12 years and strained her relationship with her two kids — and she doesn't even have a ring to show for it," the source added of Robach's ex Andrew Shue and her two children Ava, 21, and Annie, 17, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh.
"With T.J. unable to take the relationship to the next step, she's getting cold feet herself," the confidante concluded.
