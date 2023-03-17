Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes 'Aggressively Pitching A Show' Together, Want To Be 'Like Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos': Source
Moving forward! Though Amy Robach and GMA3 costar T.J. Holmes' affair resulted in them being axed from the ABC show in January, an insider claimed the two aren't throwing themselves a pity party.
Instead, they're using their buzzy romance to try and secure another gig, as whatever severance "deal they got from ABC is not going to sustain them."
The source told a news outlet the couple is "aggressively pitching" the idea of their own show to producers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as the lovebirds believe the public is eager to get a front-row seat to their relationship.
"It’s easier for them to pitch a show if they stay in the news, and they think they’re rock stars," the insider shared. "They’re selling their chemistry. [They're] pitching a show a la Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos."
Though the pair "absolutely believes that their chemistry would sell, because it sold at ABC," the insider noted that at Good Morning America, they were giving off "brother/sister chemistry. Now, they’re selling sex."
Despite the chaos their affair caused, the duo has been going strong since their tryst was exposed in November 2022, and as OK! reported, a separate source believes the two could even be heading down the aisle.
"T.J. can’t wait to start his new life with Amy. He has bought the ring and is ready to get down on one knee," the source disclosed to Radar. "You don’t blow up your career unless you are certain you have found The One — and both Amy and T.J. are certain."
But before any vows are exchanged, the TV stars will each have to be officially divorce from their respective spouses — something that's yet to happen.
Their affair allegedly began in August 2022, and while an insider claimed they were each already separated before hooking up, Holmes didn't file to divorce Marilee Fiebig until December.
Meanwhile, Robach's divorce from Andrew Shue is reportedly in the final stages.
