OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > T.J. Holmes
OK LogoNEWS

What Is T.J. Holmes' Net Worth? Find Out If The Fired 'GMA' Star's Future Finances Are Doomed

tj holmes pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 11 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Although T.J. Holmes remains jobless after his scandalous affair with GMA costar Amy Robach left him axed from ABC Network, it is unlikely the 45-year-old's bank account will be suffering within the foreseeable future.

At the time ABC gave Holmes the boot, the television personality had an estimated net worth of $7 million — which is much less than his girlfriend's whopping worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Article continues below advertisement
tj holmes
Source: MEGA

Plus, the highly publicized couple received a hefty severance package that is sure to fund their PDA-filled date nights and lavish NYC lifestyle until another opportunity arises — as many potential gigs are rumored to have already started popping up for the stars.

Holmes' salary at GMA was roughly around the same as Robach's, with Celebrity Net Worth listing both stars as earning $3 million a year prior to losing their talk show roles.

Article continues below advertisement
tj holmes
Source: MEGA

Although both of their payout package seemed to suffice, Robach reportedly received a much-higher sum than her lover due to working for the network for a longer period of time and anchoring 20/20 alongside her GMA3 position, as OK! previously reported.

"Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.]. It’s possible they could have gotten paid slightly more to sign an NDA — and to keep the peace," an insider revealed when the pair was fired from the network at the end of January.

MORE ON:
T.J. Holmes
Article continues below advertisement
tj holmes
Source: MEGA

"They got paid what they would have been owed for the remainder of their contracts," a separate source noted. However, the exact price their severance amounted to remains unknown.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Robach and Holmes were officially fired from the famed broadcast company following a three-month investigation into their shocking workplace affair — which first landed in headlines on November 30, 2022.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," ABC News President Kim Godwin revealed in an email to staffers on Friday, January 27. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.