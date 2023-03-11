What Is T.J. Holmes' Net Worth? Find Out If The Fired 'GMA' Star's Future Finances Are Doomed
Although T.J. Holmes remains jobless after his scandalous affair with GMA costar Amy Robach left him axed from ABC Network, it is unlikely the 45-year-old's bank account will be suffering within the foreseeable future.
At the time ABC gave Holmes the boot, the television personality had an estimated net worth of $7 million — which is much less than his girlfriend's whopping worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Plus, the highly publicized couple received a hefty severance package that is sure to fund their PDA-filled date nights and lavish NYC lifestyle until another opportunity arises — as many potential gigs are rumored to have already started popping up for the stars.
Holmes' salary at GMA was roughly around the same as Robach's, with Celebrity Net Worth listing both stars as earning $3 million a year prior to losing their talk show roles.
Although both of their payout package seemed to suffice, Robach reportedly received a much-higher sum than her lover due to working for the network for a longer period of time and anchoring 20/20 alongside her GMA3 position, as OK! previously reported.
"Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.]. It’s possible they could have gotten paid slightly more to sign an NDA — and to keep the peace," an insider revealed when the pair was fired from the network at the end of January.
"They got paid what they would have been owed for the remainder of their contracts," a separate source noted. However, the exact price their severance amounted to remains unknown.
Robach and Holmes were officially fired from the famed broadcast company following a three-month investigation into their shocking workplace affair — which first landed in headlines on November 30, 2022.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," ABC News President Kim Godwin revealed in an email to staffers on Friday, January 27. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."