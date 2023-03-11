What Is T.J. Holmes' Net Worth? Find Out If The Fired 'GMA' Star's Future Finances Are Doomed

Although T.J. Holmes remains jobless after his scandalous affair with GMA costar Amy Robach left him axed from ABC Network, it is unlikely the 45-year-old's bank account will be suffering within the foreseeable future.

At the time ABC gave Holmes the boot, the television personality had an estimated net worth of $7 million — which is much less than his girlfriend's whopping worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.