Scandalous Duo Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Attend First Event As A Couple: 'There Were A Lot Of People Whispering'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes took their love public — literately.
The scandalous couple attended their first public event together over the weekend since their affair was exposed late last year.
Robach and Holmes reportedly left attendees at the late Howard Bragman's star-studded memorial service speechless when they arrived at the North Hollywood, Calif., private park ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, March 5.
"I couldn’t believe it was them! I didn’t even know they were in L.A.," a source who attended the event expressed of the unemployed duo. "They looked like … they weren’t inappropriate, but she was in this wrap dress that was very short, and they just looked like this hot couple. There was no shame in their game."
It seems the couple went in theme for the evening, as the dress code was "fabulous, business casual," with Holmes, 45, opting for a navy suit while his girlfriend stunned in a "sexy wrap dress," according to a source.
Robach, 50, and Holmes — both of whom wore sunglasses to the outdoor ceremony — “arrived maybe 10 to 15 minutes” before the service started, said the source to a news outlet.
Despite the drama that has engulfed the two over the past few months, "they seemed extremely happy and greeted everyone with warm smiles," claimed the source. "They were extremely friendly with everyone."
Nevertheless, the source pointed out: "there were a lot of people whispering. There was something electric. They seemed like a couple, who’re obviously in love. They were definitely attentive and aware of each other."
The former GMA3 cohosts' PDA outing comes after their loved-up vacation in Mexico, where they appeared to be living on cloud nine despite losing their jobs following a weeks-long investigation into their workplace romance.
Though they weren't able to go public with their relationship on their own terms, they're happy the cats out of the bag, as an insider noted Robach and Holmes "are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to" after splitting from their estranged spouses last year.
And while the television personalities looked as carefree as ever, it seems they are ready to get back to work — together!
OK! learned the controversial duo is "pitching themselves" for Rachel Ray's timeslot after she announced her show was ending following her 17-season run. "They view this as the first of their chances to make it back onto television screens and not on ABC," spilled a source of the potential opportunity.
