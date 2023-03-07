Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes 'Pitching Themselves' For Rachel Ray's TV Time Slot In Major Comeback Attempt
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are trying to get back in front of the cameras.
The controversial couple — whose workplace relationship was exposed late last year, resulting in the two getting the boot from Good Morning America — is plotting their return to television, according to an insider, gunning for Rachel Ray's timeslot after she announced her show was ending following her 17-season run.
“The first of the dominos have fallen,” a television source told Radar. “Amy and TJ will be talking to the distributors behind Rachael Ray and pitching themselves, no doubt. They view this as the first of their chances to make it back onto television screens and not on ABC.”
The former GMA3 cohosts haven't been on-air since ABC removed them from their chairs after photos of the two getting cozy on dates made headlines in November 2022. The network conducted an internal investigation into their workplace romance and ultimately decided to sever ties with the now-public couple.
Though an insider insisted Robach and Holmes didn't act on their feelings until ending their relationships with their respective spouses in August of last year, the timeline of their romance has been called into question.
Making matters worse for the pair was the several insiders who came forward claiming Holmes sparked other romances with junior staff at ABC. Though Robach was reportedly "blindsided" by other women and sources sharing these sexual encounters with her man, she and Holmes are showing a united front.
Robach and Holmes — both of whom are in the midst of divorces from their estranged spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively — decided they needed a break from the never-ending drama and recently jetted off to Mexico for a sweet escape.
The unemployed couple looked happy to have gotten away, as they were seen packing on the PDA and baring nothing but grins during their lavish retreat.