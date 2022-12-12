Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Will 'Remain Off-Air Pending The Completion Of An Internal Review' After Romance Revealed

"I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," the email began.

She added, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."