T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Spotted Making Out In Miami As Indefinite Leave From 'GMA3' Carries Into The New Year
Things are getting steamy for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes! Earlier this week, the Good Morning America costars — who were placed on a leave of absence after their extramarital affair was exposed — embarked on a trip to Miami, Fla., and photogs caught the pair mid-smooch.
Snaps from their Wednesday, December 28, outing depict the two making out and embracing on a pier, with Robach leaning her head on Holmes' shoulder at one point.
According to a report, they then grabbed a bite to eat and a few cocktails, occasionally sharing a kiss through their meal. The father-of-three, 45, wore a casual white tee and olive green khakis for the date, with his leading lady donning a black halter top and short leopard-print skirt.
As OK! reported, the pair returned home to New York City the following day.
The sun-filled vacation comes as Holmes officially filed to divorce his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, while it's believed Robach and estranged husband Andrew Shue's separation was already filed.
While the new lovebirds alleged their romance didn't materialize until after they each secretly separated from their spouses over the summer, ABC decided to pull from their morning show spots.
"There is massive confusion internally," an unnamed insider explained of the chaos going down at the media company, which spurred Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, to send a letter out to staff.
AMY ROBACH REACTIVATES INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT EXACTLY 1 MONTH AFTER ALLEGED AFFAIR WTITH T.J. HOLMES WAS EXPOSED
"I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," the email began.
- Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She & Ben Affleck's 'Blended Families' Celebrated Christmas: 'Doubled The Love'
- Simon Cowell Teases 'Spontaneous' Wedding Plans With Fiancée Lauren Silverman: 'Will Definitely Be Fun'
- Mariah Carey Cozies Up To Longtime Love Bryan Tanaka & Twin Children To Ring In Boxing Day
"Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being," she wrote. "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."