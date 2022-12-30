T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Spotted Making Out In Miami As Indefinite Leave From 'GMA3' Carries Into The New Year

Things are getting steamy for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes! Earlier this week, the Good Morning America costars — who were placed on a leave of absence after their extramarital affair was exposed — embarked on a trip to Miami, Fla., and photogs caught the pair mid-smooch.

Snaps from their Wednesday, December 28, outing depict the two making out and embracing on a pier, with Robach leaning her head on Holmes' shoulder at one point.