Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Wear Sweats For Grocery Run In Miami Before Ringing In 2023 Together
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are living life like any other couple! On Tuesday, December 27, the Good Morning America costars were spotted at a Miami, Fla., grocery store, continuing to prove they're no longer hiding their relationship.
The pair rocked low-key looks, with the father-of-three donning a red baseball cap, white long-sleeved tee, black sweatpants and white sneakers. Robach opted for a charcoal sweatsuit, beige tank, sunglasses and a pair of flip flops.
In one snap published by another outlet, Holmes, 45, can be seen opening the car's passenger side door for Robach, 49, to hop in.
The twosome appear to have spent the holidays in the sunny hotspot, as they were seen food shopping in the same locale just one day earlier. Throughout that stretch of time, Holmes, 45, filed to divorce Marilee Fiebig.
While the colleagues-turned-loverbirds insisted things didn't become romantic until they each separated from their spouses — Robach is said to be in the process of divorcing Andrew Shue — they were still pulled from their anchor spots on GMA3 as ABC investigates to see if any morality clauses were broken.
In an email to staff, network exec Kim Goodwin wrote, "I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News."
"Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being," she explained. "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."
Homes and Robach were placed on the indefinite leave on December 5.