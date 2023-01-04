Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Wear Sweats For Grocery Run In Miami Before Ringing In 2023 Together

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are living life like any other couple! On Tuesday, December 27, the Good Morning America costars were spotted at a Miami, Fla., grocery store, continuing to prove they're no longer hiding their relationship.

The pair rocked low-key looks, with the father-of-three donning a red baseball cap, white long-sleeved tee, black sweatpants and white sneakers. Robach opted for a charcoal sweatsuit, beige tank, sunglasses and a pair of flip flops.