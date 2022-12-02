GMA's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Could Face Firing For Alleged Affair After Breaking Morality Clause: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may be kissing their jobs at Good Morning America goodbye after turning their cohosting relationship into a steamy secret affair.
According to GMA's code of conduct, which was obtained by a news outlet after rumors of their alleged affair made headlines on Wednesday, November 30, Robach and Holmes may have violated their contract when they crossed the line earlier this year.
The contract reportedly commands that the talent "act at all times with due regard to public morals and conventions."
The talent shall not engage in behavior, "which tends to bring you or us into public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule....or which might reflect unfavorably upon us, or injure the success of the programs," according to the clause.
Continued the text: "We may terminate this Agreement upon notice to within thirty (30) days after we acquire knowledge thereof."
As OK! reported, Robach and Holmes sparked up a romance earlier this year, though the timeline is not exactly clear. While some sources are claiming the couple got together after leaving their respective partners in August, others spilled that they ignited a spark back in March when they were training together for the New York City Half Marathon.
Robach wed Andrew Shue in 2010, and Holmes tied the knot to his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, the same year.
In light of their alleged affair making headlines, multiple photos of the two have been brought to light, including one where they were seen getting handsy in upstate New York last month. Ahead of the holidays, Holmes was photographed with his hand on Robach's behind as she packed things into the trunk of a car.
And while they are rumored to fully be in a relationship, one that is now very public, they seemed to not mix work and pleasure while on the job — at least not in front of their GMA producers.
"The producers at GMA [were] shocked to hear they are having an affair," spilled a source, as OK! reported. "They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. They were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret."
Meanwhile, their costars are up in arms about the whole ordeal, worrying about how the scandal will affect their show and own careers.
"George [Stephanopoulos] and Robin [Roberts] do not like this. This is very messy," an insider pointed out. "They prided themselves on not having a sex scandal, like Today once did with Matt [Lauer]. They were so proud all their hosts were decent, married and committed people."