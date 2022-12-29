Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Spotted Stocking Up At Miami Grocery Store As It's Revealed He's Filed For Divorce From Marilee Fiebig
Just days before T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, the TV star and Amy Robach were spotted out and about a Publix grocery store in Miami, Fla., on Monday, December 26.
In the new photos, the pair, who made headlines for their alleged affair, picked up some supplies ahead of New Year's Eve. They were seen buying Stella Artois, a dozen eggs and other supplies before they loaded their groceries into the back of a truck.
As OK! previously reported, Holmes, 45, filed for divorce in New York City on December 28.
In the past few weeks, the 49-year-old and Holmes were spotted getting cozy in New York City and a weekend trip to upstate New York.
Though the romance recently made headlines, staffers who worked at Good Morning America said they knew what was happening behind the scenes.
"There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider noted of the new couple. "They were flirtatious."
"They had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month," the source said. "Staffers are very surprised it took this long to come out. Everyone was turning a blind eye because they didn't want the controversy surrounding the show."
As a result, the co-anchors were taken off the air.
"I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," the email from Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, began.
She added, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."