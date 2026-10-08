Amy Robach Is 'Declining' Jobs If They Don't Include Fiancé TJ Holmes After Scandal, Claims Insider: 'She Wanted to Do Something With Him'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:46 a.m. ET
Amy Robach appears to be putting her relationship ahead of her next big career move.
The former Good Morning America anchor was reportedly in the running to replace Deborah Norville on Inside Edition after Norville left the show in 2025. However, an insider told a publication that Robach ultimately didn't land the position, which went to her former ABC News colleague Eva Pilgrim.
“She was the frontrunner,” the insider dished. “They really wanted her, but it didn’t work out.”
According to the second source, Robach has been looking for opportunities that would allow her to continue working alongside financé T.J. Holmes, 49.
“She was offered many jobs but kept declining because T.J. wasn’t getting offers,” the source said. “She wanted to do something with him.”
The pair are moving forward with making their romance binding.
As OK! previously reported, the former co-hosts applied for a marriage license in Washington County, Ark., on September 18, nearly a year after announcing their engagement.
A Wedding Could Be Coming Soon
The Arkansas filing has some added significance for the couple. Holmes was born in West Memphis, Ark., making his home state a possible choice for their wedding.
Neither Robach nor Holmes has publicly shared a wedding date, but the marriage license application suggests the ceremony could be getting closer.
The couple has kept many details of their plans private as they continue building a life together away from their former morning-show jobs.
- Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Have 'Lost A Lot Of Friends' After Affair Was Publicized, Insider Reveals: 'They Only Have Each Other Right Now'
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Living in the Moment' After Scandalous Affair, Reveals Insider: 'Nobody Would Be Surprised If They Get Married'
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Glued to Each Other 24/7' as Romance Intensifies
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How Their Romance Made Headlines
Robach and Holmes have been under intense public scrutiny since their alleged workplace romance became a major story in November 2022.
At the time, the pair were photographed appearing cozy while they were still married to other people. Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both relationships later ended in divorce.
Following an internal review at ABC, Robach and Holmes were taken off the air before officially leaving the network in January 2023.
They eventually turned their attention to podcasting, launching “Amy & T.J.” podcast and using the show to speak more openly about their relationship and the fallout from their departure.
Holmes Addressed the Cheating Claims
During the first episode of “Amy and T.J.,” Holmes addressed the way their romance had been portrayed after photos of the pair surfaced.
“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes stated.