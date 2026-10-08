or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Amy Robach
OK LogoNEWS

Amy Robach Is 'Declining' Jobs If They Don't Include Fiancé TJ Holmes After Scandal, Claims Insider: 'She Wanted to Do Something With Him'

amy robach turning down jobs without tj holmes
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach has reportedly turned down jobs that don't include fiancé T.J. Holmes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:46 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amy Robach appears to be putting her relationship ahead of her next big career move.

The former Good Morning America anchor was reportedly in the running to replace Deborah Norville on Inside Edition after Norville left the show in 2025. However, an insider told a publication that Robach ultimately didn't land the position, which went to her former ABC News colleague Eva Pilgrim.

“She was the frontrunner,” the insider dished. “They really wanted her, but it didn’t work out.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Amy Robach was reportedly a frontrunner to replace Deborah Norville on ‘Inside Edition’ but ultimately lost the position to Eva Pilgrim.
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach was reportedly a frontrunner to replace Deborah Norville on ‘Inside Edition’ but ultimately lost the position to Eva Pilgrim.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

According to the second source, Robach has been looking for opportunities that would allow her to continue working alongside financé T.J. Holmes, 49.

“She was offered many jobs but kept declining because T.J. wasn’t getting offers,” the source said. “She wanted to do something with him.”

The pair are moving forward with making their romance binding.

As OK! previously reported, the former co-hosts applied for a marriage license in Washington County, Ark., on September 18, nearly a year after announcing their engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

A Wedding Could Be Coming Soon

image of A source claimed Amy Robach has turned down several opportunities because she wants to work alongside her fiancé, T.J. Holmes.
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Amy Robach has turned down several opportunities because she wants to work alongside her fiancé, T.J. Holmes.

The Arkansas filing has some added significance for the couple. Holmes was born in West Memphis, Ark., making his home state a possible choice for their wedding.

Neither Robach nor Holmes has publicly shared a wedding date, but the marriage license application suggests the ceremony could be getting closer.

The couple has kept many details of their plans private as they continue building a life together away from their former morning-show jobs.

MORE ON:
Amy Robach

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Their Romance Made Headlines

image of The couple currently hosts the iHeartRadio podcast ‘Amy & T.J.,’ which launched in 2023.
Source: MEGA

The couple currently hosts the iHeartRadio podcast ‘Amy & T.J.,’ which launched in 2023.

Robach and Holmes have been under intense public scrutiny since their alleged workplace romance became a major story in November 2022.

At the time, the pair were photographed appearing cozy while they were still married to other people. Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both relationships later ended in divorce.

Following an internal review at ABC, Robach and Holmes were taken off the air before officially leaving the network in January 2023.

They eventually turned their attention to podcasting, launching “Amy & T.J.” podcast and using the show to speak more openly about their relationship and the fallout from their departure.

Holmes Addressed the Cheating Claims

image of The pair recently applied for a marriage license in Arkansas, where T.J. Holmes was born.
Source: MEGA

The pair recently applied for a marriage license in Arkansas, where T.J. Holmes was born.

During the first episode of “Amy and T.J.,” Holmes addressed the way their romance had been portrayed after photos of the pair surfaced.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes stated.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.