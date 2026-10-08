Amy Robach Is 'Declining' Jobs If They Don't Include Fiancé TJ Holmes After Scandal, Claims Insider: 'She Wanted to Do Something With Him'

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Amy Robach appears to be putting her relationship ahead of her next big career move. The former Good Morning America anchor was reportedly in the running to replace Deborah Norville on Inside Edition after Norville left the show in 2025. However, an insider told a publication that Robach ultimately didn't land the position, which went to her former ABC News colleague Eva Pilgrim. “She was the frontrunner,” the insider dished. “They really wanted her, but it didn’t work out.”

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Source: MEGA Amy Robach was reportedly a frontrunner to replace Deborah Norville on ‘Inside Edition’ but ultimately lost the position to Eva Pilgrim.

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According to the second source, Robach has been looking for opportunities that would allow her to continue working alongside financé T.J. Holmes, 49. “She was offered many jobs but kept declining because T.J. wasn’t getting offers,” the source said. “She wanted to do something with him.” The pair are moving forward with making their romance binding. As OK! previously reported, the former co-hosts applied for a marriage license in Washington County, Ark., on September 18, nearly a year after announcing their engagement.

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A Wedding Could Be Coming Soon

Source: MEGA A source claimed Amy Robach has turned down several opportunities because she wants to work alongside her fiancé, T.J. Holmes.

The Arkansas filing has some added significance for the couple. Holmes was born in West Memphis, Ark., making his home state a possible choice for their wedding. Neither Robach nor Holmes has publicly shared a wedding date, but the marriage license application suggests the ceremony could be getting closer. The couple has kept many details of their plans private as they continue building a life together away from their former morning-show jobs.

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How Their Romance Made Headlines

Source: MEGA The couple currently hosts the iHeartRadio podcast ‘Amy & T.J.,’ which launched in 2023.

Holmes Addressed the Cheating Claims

Source: MEGA The pair recently applied for a marriage license in Arkansas, where T.J. Holmes was born.