COUPLES Former 'GMA' Stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Apply for Marriage License Source: MEGA Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be getting closer to walking down the aisle after applying for a marriage license in Arkansas. Taylor Camp Oct. 3 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be one step closer to saying "I do." The former Good Morning America co-hosts applied for a marriage license in Arkansas on September 18, nearly one year after announcing their engagement. The location has a special connection to Holmes, 49, who was born in West Memphis, Ark., and suggests the couple may be planning to tie the knot in his home state.

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Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Making Wedding Plans

Source: MEGA Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes applied for a marriage license in Arkansas on September 18.

Robach, 53, and Holmes haven't publicly revealed exactly when they plan to walk down the aisle, but their marriage license application signals their wedding could be approaching. The couple applied for the license in Washington County, Ark., on September 18. The milestone comes nearly four years after their relationship first became public in November 2022, when photos of the then-GMA3 co-hosts together sparked intense scrutiny surrounding their personal lives.

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Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Announced Their Engagement Last Year

Source: MEGA Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes announced their engagement in October 2025.

The pair confirmed in October 2025 that Holmes had popped the question. Robach and Holmes decided to announce their engagement themselves after previously experiencing what it was like to have major developments in their relationship become public before they could share the news on their own terms. Their engagement marked another major milestone for the couple, who remained together despite the intense public attention surrounding the beginning of their romance.

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Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Left ABC After Their Romance Became Public

Source: @AJROBACH/INSTAGRAM The forner 'GMA3' co-hosts left ABC in January 2023.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Also Found Love

Source: MEGA Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exes have also begun a relationship.