Former 'GMA' Stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Apply for Marriage License
Oct. 3 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be one step closer to saying "I do."
The former Good Morning America co-hosts applied for a marriage license in Arkansas on September 18, nearly one year after announcing their engagement.
The location has a special connection to Holmes, 49, who was born in West Memphis, Ark., and suggests the couple may be planning to tie the knot in his home state.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Making Wedding Plans
Robach, 53, and Holmes haven't publicly revealed exactly when they plan to walk down the aisle, but their marriage license application signals their wedding could be approaching.
The couple applied for the license in Washington County, Ark., on September 18.
The milestone comes nearly four years after their relationship first became public in November 2022, when photos of the then-GMA3 co-hosts together sparked intense scrutiny surrounding their personal lives.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Announced Their Engagement Last Year
The pair confirmed in October 2025 that Holmes had popped the question.
Robach and Holmes decided to announce their engagement themselves after previously experiencing what it was like to have major developments in their relationship become public before they could share the news on their own terms.
Their engagement marked another major milestone for the couple, who remained together despite the intense public attention surrounding the beginning of their romance.
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Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Left ABC After Their Romance Became Public
Both Robach and Holmes were married to other people when their relationship first made headlines in 2022.
Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig.
Following an internal review at ABC, the pair were taken off the air before ultimately leaving the network in January 2023. Robach and Holmes later launched their "Amy & T.J." podcast, where they've spoken candidly about their relationship and the fallout surrounding their departure from television.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Also Found Love
In an unexpected twist, Shue and Fiebig eventually developed a romance of their own.
The pair have since publicly stepped out together as a couple, while Robach and Holmes continued building their relationship following their respective divorces.
Now, nearly four years after Robach and Holmes' romance first became public, their Arkansas marriage license application marks their latest step toward officially becoming husband and wife.