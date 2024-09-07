Madonna 'Spoils' Rumored Boyfriend Akeem Morris 'With Clothes and Gifts' — But 'Everything Is Always on Her Terms'

"Madonna spoils Akeem with clothes and gifts and first-class travel, but everything is always on her terms," the source spilled. "She’s very strict with everyone in her life and just because he’s sharing her bed he doesn’t get a pass."

Madonna has really laid down the law when it comes to the 28-year-old's daily schedule. "That means he has to go to sleep when she does, get up when she does, eat the same diet as she does, he’s banned from watching T.V. and she doesn’t like him to be on his phone unless he’s doing something for her," the insider claimed.