Madonna 'Spoils' Rumored Boyfriend Akeem Morris 'With Clothes and Gifts' — But 'Everything Is Always on Her Terms'
Madonna is making sure her alleged new man is living in the lap of luxury — but with strict conditions.
According to an insider, the pop icon, 66, has been showering her rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris, with lavish presents. However, she's still keeping him on a tight leash.
"Madonna spoils Akeem with clothes and gifts and first-class travel, but everything is always on her terms," the source spilled. "She’s very strict with everyone in her life and just because he’s sharing her bed he doesn’t get a pass."
Madonna has really laid down the law when it comes to the 28-year-old's daily schedule. "That means he has to go to sleep when she does, get up when she does, eat the same diet as she does, he’s banned from watching T.V. and she doesn’t like him to be on his phone unless he’s doing something for her," the insider claimed.
As OK! previously reported, the alleged duo, who originally met while working on a photoshoot in 2022, was seen cozying up during a trip to Italy last month.
Madonna also shared a glimpse into her twins Stella and Estere's 12th birthday party, where she was seen getting close to Akeem while they both ate ice cream.
The new romance comes after the "Hung Up" singer split from former boyfriend Josh Popper, 30, in May after dating for one year. "Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out," a source claimed. "There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other. At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends."
Madonna has been known to date younger guys. However, she also likes to have them working for her. "Whether she was staying on a yacht or in a villa, she only wanted handsome young men working on the staff," a source claimed about her Italian getaway this summer, where she was accompanied by her rumored new beau.
"She also had a rider of sorts for each location, detailing the kind of food, wine and beauty products she expected to be stocked," the insider revealed of her high standards. "Madonna requested designer outfits be flown in from all over the globe to be photographed in. And everyone knows she’ll throw a fit if her demands aren’t met."
