Amy Schumer Says She Hasn't 'Wanted' to Have Intercourse in 6 Years Due to Hormonal Replacement Therapy: 'I Had No Testosterone in My Body'

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Amy Schumer got real about her health in a new Instagram Story post. In a text exchange with an unidentified person for an ad for the perimenopause and menopause virtual care clinic Midi Health, the comedian, 45, revealed she didn't want to have sexual intercourse for about six years.

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Amy Schumer Revealed Which Hormonal Replacement Therapies She's Using

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2021.

In one message, Schumer explained what hormonal replacement therapies she's been using. "I'm on the patch. Testosterone cream. Vaginal inserts and progesterone," she wrote.

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Amy Schumer Previously Dealt With Endometriosis

Source: MEGA 'I had no testosterone in my body. I haven't wanted to have s-- in six years,' the actress said.

"I had no testosterone in my body. I haven't wanted to have s-- in six years. The inserts are like Viagra for women," Schumer penned in another text. She then urged her friend to use Midi for any of her telehealth needs. The Snatched actress has been open about her health issues in the past, most notably her endometriosis diagnosis. Schumer underwent a hysterectomy in 2021 where doctors removed her uterus, as well as an appendectomy. She opened up last year about experiencing the excruciating pain of endometriosis — especially during her menstrual cycles.

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Source: MEGA Amy Schumer underwent a C-section to give birth to her son, Gene, in 2019.

During speech at the 13th Annual Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball, Schumer said she was living in "pain that nobody can see" for "most days of the month." "My appendix was being choked by endometriosis," she explained, adding she "had chocolate cysts [which are full of old blood] in my ovaries. And that it was a miracle that I was able to carry a child.” Schumer welcomed son, Gene, in 2019 via C-section with ex-husband Chris Fischer.

Amy Schumer Announced in 2024 She Suffered With Cushing Syndrome

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer also suffered with Cushing syndrome.