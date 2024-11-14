Amy Schumer Bizarrely Poses While Lying Down With Her Legs Open at the Gynecologist: Photo
What happens when a comedian walks into the gynecologist? Don't worry, Amy Schumer provided visuals.
The I Feel Pretty actress took fans along with her during a recent trip to the lady doctor, as she uploaded a photo to Instagram of herself lying down in a patient room with her feet in stirrups on Wednesday, November 13.
Schumer shared the funny picture to her Instagram Story, writing, "I'm fine. you?" and appeared to reply to herself by posting the same image on her main feed alongside the caption: "Adjusting well. You?"
In the photo, the stand-up comedian was wearing a navy gown, socks and white sunglasses while holding onto a breathing machine.
In the comments section of her post, some of Schumer's friends reacted to the hilarious snap, though no haters were able to chime in, as the A-list celebrity had replies set to "limited."
"Can i get a hit of that?" Sascha Betty Seinfeld quipped, with Michael Abbott Jr. joking, "this breathalyzer seems slightly invasive, no?" and Jessica Yellin adding: "😂😂😂 Can you share that lifeline?"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Schumer has always been an open book when it comes to her health.
Back in February, the Life & Beth actress revealed she was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome after fans noticed her face looked "puffy" and grew concerned.
"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show [Life & Beth], I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up," the mom-of-one — who shares her son, Gene, 5, with her husband, Chris Fischer — expressed via Yellins' News Not Noise newsletter.
"So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable," Schumer explained.
"It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family," she admitted at the time. "Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that's how I realized something was wrong."
A few days prior, Schumer briefly shed light on her health woes through Instagram, confessing she was dealing with "some medical and hormonal things."
"You’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis, an auto immune disease that every woman should read about," she detailed. "There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."
According to the Cleveland Clinic, "Cushing syndrome is a condition caused by too much of the hormone cortisol in the body. The excess may happen because of medications or because your body produces too much of the hormone."