Amy Schumer Makes NSFW Confession About Her Intimate Life During Bombshell Interview: 'It's a Scary Thing to Say Out Loud'
Amy Schumer got candid about her intimate life during her recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
While discussing sexual relationships, the stand-up comic admitted she's never had an o----- "from penetration" and "didn't think to try and have a guy make" her climax until she was in her 30s.
"It’s a scary thing to say out loud," she told host Alex Cooper, referring to her first confession. "It’s scary because nobody talks about it because we’re all, like, getting an Oscar."
However, Schumer shared she's had "generous partners who understand" she needs to "o----- first" since then.
Schumer also spilled the tea on her hook-up with an unnamed professional baseball player after one of her stand-up shows, calling it her "craziest fan interaction."
"Did I text them, like, late at night, and they came over, they went down on me, and I said, ‘I’m so tired, I’m so sorry,’ and they left? Yes," she said, clarifying he was "pretty cool about" it.
"That’s happened a couple of times, and I’m not proud of it," she continued. "This is when I actually get canceled."
This is far from the first time Schumer has gotten NSFW in interviews or on her social media. As OK! previously previously reported, the I Feel Pretty star shared a wild photo to her Instagram of her lying down on a bed with her feet in stirrups during a visit to the gynecologist.
Schumer was wearing a navy hospital gown, socks and a pair of sunglasses in the shocking snapshot that was captioned, "I'm fine. you?"
During a 2021 episode of Kevin Hart's "Comedy Gold Minds" podcast, Schumer also jokingly referred to her private parts as "street trash" since marrying her husband Chris Fischer in 2018 and welcoming their son Gene David Fischer, 5, in 2019.
"It’s honestly just like, huge now and just garbage," she said at the time. "Yeah, I would say my street trash p—-y is probably [the biggest change]."
Later in the podcast, she revealed she and her husband "probably have s-- every seven to 10 days." She joked that after they do the deed, they realized they "need to do that more" but then put it off again.
Schumer even described a time when she was turned down by her husband when he wasn't in the mood.
"I go, ‘Do you want to have s--?’ And he makes this face. He kind of pictured it, and like, winced," she said. "He’s imagining it and he made a face kind of like he ate something bad ... Great. Thank you. I feel really good."