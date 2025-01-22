Amy Schumer Makes NSFW Confession About Her Intimate Life During Bombshell Interview: 'It's a Scary Thing to Say Out Loud'

Schumer also spilled the tea on her hook-up with an unnamed professional baseball player after one of her stand-up shows, calling it her "craziest fan interaction."

"Did I text them, like, late at night, and they came over, they went down on me, and I said, ‘I’m so tired, I’m so sorry,’ and they left? Yes," she said, clarifying he was "pretty cool about" it.

"That’s happened a couple of times, and I’m not proud of it," she continued. "This is when I actually get canceled."