Comedian Amy Schumer has apologized to Hilaria Baldwin for a joke using the mother-of-five’s recent pic of her and her newborn son, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas.

Hilaria, who welcomed her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin in September, posted a snap of herself holding her little boy in her arms while posing in her underwear on Instagram. “Can’t stop smelling this baby 😂!!,” she captioned the sweet pic.

Schumer — who gave birth last year to 19-month-old son Gene David — took the photo of Hilaria and Edu and posted it on her own Instagram, joking that it was a photo of herself with her little one. “Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season,” the since-deleted post began. “Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year.”

On Tuesday, Hilaria took to Instagram and released a video statement talking about Schumer’s joke and the awful messages she received criticizing her body.

In the clip, Hilaria says that she appreciates jokes and loves “making fun of myself,” but had a “concern with it” when she said it seemed to be “getting into a place of body-shaming.” The “Mom Brain” podcast host stressed that she is all for “body inclusivity” and that means for women of all shapes and sizes.

She later added that she hopes that people can start being nicer to each other. “2020, we’ve had so much negativity over the past year. Stop. We’re better together… Let’s be a little bit kinder.”

Schumer commented on the video, “I’m sorry.” However, Hilaria noted that her issue wasn’t with Schumer but with internet trolls who were making fun of her post-baby appearance.

“Girl, don’t even apologize! You always make me laugh,” Hilaria wrote. “My only intentions were to address some of the not so namaste behavior some people went running wild with after. You don’t need to take responsibility for their actions. Much love and light xoxo.”

Hilaria and Alec tied the knot in June 2012. The pair also share children Carmen, 6, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2, together. The 30 Rock alum also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.