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Amy Schumer Shows Off Weight-Loss Transformation in Low-Cut Outfit While Vacationing With Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox: Photo

Amy Schumer
Source: @amyschumer/instagram,MEGA

Amy Schumer flaunted her figure after her recent weight-loss transformation.

Aug. 3 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

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Amy Schumer is turning heads with her recent post!

On Sunday, August 2, Schumer took to her Instagram to share a photo with friends while they enjoyed their summer vacation. In the snap, the comedian showed off her slimmed-down figure surrounded by her girlfriends, including Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

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Amy Schumer
Source: @amyschumer/instagram

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox joined Amy Schumer for the snap.

All the ladies rocked neutral looks, with Schumer opting for a matching white set, consisting of a plunging strapless top and shorts. Choosing to wear no accessories, the 45-year-old put her hair up and went barefoot.

She simply captioned the post with a slew of yellow heart emojis, as some of her followers left comments.

"This is a lot of amazingness in one photo!" wrote one person.

Another said, "❤️❤️ looking good."

"How does one manifest joining this crew?" asked a third.

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Inside Her Weight-Loss Journey

Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer originally lost weight after treating her Cushing syndrome diagnosis.

Last December, the Trainwreck actress revealed what led her to start losing weight.

She shared on Instagram at the time that she lost about 50 pounds to help deal with Cushing syndrome, which she was diagnosed with in 2024. The disorder happens when one's body creates too much cortisol over an extended period of time.

“I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you but the Internet caught it and the disease has cleared," the star spilled, adding she didn't lose weight to "look hot."

“I didn’t lose 30 lbs., I lost 50,” she shared. “Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight.”

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'I Was One of Those People That Felt So Sick'

Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer experienced bad side effects from the GLP-1 drug Wegovy.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! back in 2023, Schumer admitted to once trying to lose weight before via the GLP-1 drug Wegovy.

However, she experienced terrible side effects, as the injections made her ill.

"Like, a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son. I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]," she recalled at the time.

'I'm Having a Really Good Experience'

Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

The star is now taking Mounjaro and having a better 'experience.'

However, she said in another social media video last year that she's been having a "really good experience" with the GLP-1 drug Mounjaro.

"My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy. I want to 'get down' more, if you know what I mean, I'm talking about s--," she quipped. "So, yeah, that's been great. Mounjaro's been great, but I'm having a really good experience, so I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

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