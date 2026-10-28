or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Anderson Cooper
OK LogoPolitics

Anderson Cooper Slams Donald Trump for Focusing on Distractions Instead of 'Voters' Concerns' Ahead of Midterms

Image of Anderson Cooper
Source: MEGA

Anderson Cooper thinks Donald Trump has not been paying attention to the right things.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has seemed more distracted than usual lately: Obsessions with golf courses, artificial intelligence, Barack Obama (naturally), and multiple rear ends. And on the October 26 edition of Anderson Cooper 360, the longtime CNN host decided to let him have it over his apparent obsession with nonsense.

“Over the weekend, the president has been saying a lot about things that would not seem to matter to most voters,” he noted.

Article continues below advertisement

'The President Has Been Saying a Lot About Things That Would Not Seem to Matter'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Anderson Cooper
Source: MEGA

Anderson Cooper asserted that Donald Trump has not been focusing on the issues.

He made his opening argument by reminding viewers that Trump has been spending most of his time in the safe space of red states, one that seems less safe by the day.

“With just eight days left until the midterms, the President is in Mississippi, a ruby red state that he won by almost 23 points in 2024,” Cooper began. “And Mississippi is not alone; all week, the president will be hitting one red state after the next. He's been telling people to vote as if he's on the ballot. We'll see how that plays out in every state. His job approval is at a record low for him.”

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Give a D---; I'm Going to Say It'

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Golf courses have been among Donald Trump's distractions.

Cooper went on to point out that Trump has broken the Biden-era record for the number of days with gas priced more than $4 per gallon, and ran a clip that showed Trump doesn’t much seem to care.

“So, we're making hundreds and hundreds of billions, trillions of dollars,” Trump declared. “We’re making money like this country has never made before. I could just see the fake headlines. President Trump is talking about all the money they're making while people are suffering at the pump. That'll be the headline. But I said, I don't give a d---. I'm going to say it. We're making a freaking fortune."

“Doesn't give a d---,” Cooper repeated, shaking his head in disbelief. “The president is talking about American oil companies, which is maybe why his people didn't want him talking about that. Some of which, by the way, he may have a financial stake in.”

MORE ON:
Anderson Cooper

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Make of That What You Will'

Image of Anderson Cooper
Source: MEGA

Anderson Cooper had a lot to say about Donald Trump's focus on rear ends.

He also pointed out that Trump’s vice president wasn’t exactly making things any better.

“[Gas prices] skyrocket every time some tinpot dictator decides to throw a tantrum,” J.D. Vance yelled in a clip Cooper played.

“Well, make of that what you will,” Cooper responded wryly.

And corruption, a favorite accusation of Trump’s? Well, Cooper figured that’s not going to work out so well for Trump either.

“Even 17 percent of Republican voters say the president prioritizes his family's financial interests over those of ordinary Americans,” Cooper reported.

But it was Trump’s recent derriere obsession that Cooper saved his sharpest barbs for.

“Now, the president also continues to prioritize human anatomy, some of it, specifically Ohio Sen. Jon Husted's, whose a-- he recently admired,” Cooper observed, before playing a clip of both Husted and rapper Nicki Minaj on the receiving end of Trump’s lascivious glee.

'A Lot to Discuss'

Image of Anderson Cooper
Source: MEGA

Cooper concluded with disbelief at Donald Trump's obsessions with Barack Obama and Bill Maher.

“So, with voters concerned about the war, the economy, gas prices, corruption, the president wants voters to know in the closing days of the campaign that he does, in fact, like Nicki Minaj's a-- and does not like being tackled by large men,” Cooper said with disbelief.

And at last, he took aim at how badly Trump’s feelings seemed to have been hurt by Obama saying Trump made the White House look “like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory” and, for some reason, Bill Maher’s latest monologue, which resulted in a 1,300-word screed from a president who presumably had more important things to do.

He concluded with typical understatement: “A lot to discuss.”

Trump has not responded to Cooper’s takedown.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.