Anderson Cooper Slams Donald Trump for Focusing on Distractions Instead of 'Voters' Concerns' Ahead of Midterms

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Donald Trump has seemed more distracted than usual lately: Obsessions with golf courses, artificial intelligence, Barack Obama (naturally), and multiple rear ends. And on the October 26 edition of Anderson Cooper 360, the longtime CNN host decided to let him have it over his apparent obsession with nonsense. “Over the weekend, the president has been saying a lot about things that would not seem to matter to most voters,” he noted.

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'The President Has Been Saying a Lot About Things That Would Not Seem to Matter'

Source: MEGA Anderson Cooper asserted that Donald Trump has not been focusing on the issues.

He made his opening argument by reminding viewers that Trump has been spending most of his time in the safe space of red states, one that seems less safe by the day. “With just eight days left until the midterms, the President is in Mississippi, a ruby red state that he won by almost 23 points in 2024,” Cooper began. “And Mississippi is not alone; all week, the president will be hitting one red state after the next. He's been telling people to vote as if he's on the ballot. We'll see how that plays out in every state. His job approval is at a record low for him.”

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'I Don't Give a D---; I'm Going to Say It'

Source: MEGA Golf courses have been among Donald Trump's distractions.

Cooper went on to point out that Trump has broken the Biden-era record for the number of days with gas priced more than $4 per gallon, and ran a clip that showed Trump doesn’t much seem to care. “So, we're making hundreds and hundreds of billions, trillions of dollars,” Trump declared. “We’re making money like this country has never made before. I could just see the fake headlines. President Trump is talking about all the money they're making while people are suffering at the pump. That'll be the headline. But I said, I don't give a d---. I'm going to say it. We're making a freaking fortune." “Doesn't give a d---,” Cooper repeated, shaking his head in disbelief. “The president is talking about American oil companies, which is maybe why his people didn't want him talking about that. Some of which, by the way, he may have a financial stake in.”

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'Make of That What You Will'

Source: MEGA Anderson Cooper had a lot to say about Donald Trump's focus on rear ends.

He also pointed out that Trump’s vice president wasn’t exactly making things any better. “[Gas prices] skyrocket every time some tinpot dictator decides to throw a tantrum,” J.D. Vance yelled in a clip Cooper played. “Well, make of that what you will,” Cooper responded wryly. And corruption, a favorite accusation of Trump’s? Well, Cooper figured that’s not going to work out so well for Trump either. “Even 17 percent of Republican voters say the president prioritizes his family's financial interests over those of ordinary Americans,” Cooper reported. But it was Trump’s recent derriere obsession that Cooper saved his sharpest barbs for. “Now, the president also continues to prioritize human anatomy, some of it, specifically Ohio Sen. Jon Husted's, whose a-- he recently admired,” Cooper observed, before playing a clip of both Husted and rapper Nicki Minaj on the receiving end of Trump’s lascivious glee.

'A Lot to Discuss'

Source: MEGA Cooper concluded with disbelief at Donald Trump's obsessions with Barack Obama and Bill Maher.