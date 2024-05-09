'We Are So Innocent!': Donald Trump Rages Against 'Corrupt Judge' Outside Courtroom
Donald Trump yet again insisted Judge Juan Merchan was "corrupt" in a rant outside of the New York courtroom on Thursday, May 9.
The 77-year-old is fighting 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a hush money payment given to adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to keep her from publicly speaking about their alleged sexual encounter that she claims occurred in 2006.
As he continues to claim he's not guilty, Trump has also consistently argued on social media that the judge is "highly conflicted" and should "recuse himself" from the case.
"Everybody saw what happened today," the embattled ex-prez told a crowd of journalists while leaving the courthouse on Thursday. "I don’t think we have to do any extra explaining."
"I'm not allowed to anyway because this judge is corrupt. He’s a corrupt judge," he claimed, referring to his gag order. "This judge, what he did, and what his ruling was is a disgrace."
The controversial politician also stated that he needed to "get back onto the campaign trail" rather than sitting in court.
"I’m not supposed to be here," he said. "We are so innocent. There’s never been anything like it. Every single analyst, legal analyst, I’m innocent."
"I’m being held in this court with a corrupt judge who’s totally conflicted. Take a look at his conflict," he continued. "It’s a disgrace to the city of New York, to the state of New York, and to the country."
Aside from his frequent insults toward Judge Merchan, Trump also regularly blames President Joe Biden and his administration for his many legal woes. However, when a reporter asked to provide evidence of his allegations, he failed to do so.
"There’s evidence. You just take a look. I mean, who’s heading up the trial? Take a look at the person that’s setting it up," he told the journalist, without specifically pointing them to a source. "No, there’s a lot of evidence ... and there’s also common sense involved, but there’s a lot of evidence and it’s disgraceful."
Trump's hush money trial is only one of many legal cases against him in the past year. Aside from several civil suits, he was indicted on criminal charges four times in 2023.
He faces a total of 91 felony counts.