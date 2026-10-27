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'Stand Up. That’s Hard To Miss': Donald Trump Appeared to Bite His Lip as He Told Nicki Minaj to Rise So the Crowd Could See, Then Hoped She 'Wasn’t Insulted'

Split image of Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj
Source: MEGA

Trump invited a rally to take a look at Minaj's assets.

Oct. 27 2026, Updated 4:39 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump took a break from gushing about mens' butts to ogle Nicki Minaj's.

While speaking in Michigan on October 25, Trump singled out the "Super Bass" singer and MAGA fanatic and invited her to stand up so the entire crowd could take a gander at her posterior.

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Source: @FOXBUSINESS / X

President Trump invited a crowd of rally goers to look at Nicki Minaj's butt.

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'That's Hard to Miss'

Photo of Trump appeared to feel a little bad for putting Minaj on display.
Source: MEGA

Trump appeared to feel a little bad for putting Minaj on display.

Trump was in the midst of recounting his awe at Ohio Senate candidate Jon Husted's physique when he interrupted himself to digress about Minaj's.

"By the way, I looked at one h--- of a beautiful a-- before, Nicki Minaj," he said while biting his lip. "That's hard to miss."

He then invited the singer to stand up so the crowd could see what he was talking about.

"I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki," he said after the display.

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Trump Is Riffing on the Campaign Trail

Photo of Trump will not stop talking about rear ends.
Source: MEGA

Trump will not stop talking about rear ends.

Trump has been all in on rear ends lately.

The president made headlines for expressing his awe of Husted.

"I looked at his a--, and then I looked at his legs," he previously raved. "I said, 'His a--, s---, it's like — it's like a pile of muscle. Then I looked at his legs, and I said, 'Man, his feet are big.' Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. He's like a piece of steel. I said, 'This guy’s a monster!'"

In Michigan, he was complaining that his eyebrow-raising comments about Husted's posterior were taken out of context.

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Minaj Rallied for Mike Rogers and John James

Photo of Minaj has become a favorite in Trumpworld.
Source: MEGA

Minaj has become a favorite in Trumpworld.

Minaj joined Trump on stage an hour later.

"You know, I don't like being overshadowed," he joked. "And this woman overshadows me, and I'm angry about it."

Minaj then rallied for candidates in Michigan, including senatorial candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James.

She also ranted against children being "bombarded" with s-- changes and said she'd support Trump if he ran for a third term (which he is constitutionally barred from doing).

She did not acknowledge the president's comments about anyone's rear ends.

Minaj Is Being Floated as an Outside Pick for Press Secretary

Photo of Cheung, center-right, joked Minaj should be the next press secretary.
Source: MEGA

Cheung (center-right) joked Minaj should be the next press secretary.

Minaj has been ingratiating herself in Trumpworld for the past year. In January, she appeared at the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts summit where she called herself Trump's "biggest fan."

She has also been floated as an outside pick for the vacant Press Secretary position by some Republican commenters, including senior White House aide Stephen Cheung, who joked that she could get the position vacated by Katie Zacharia in an X post.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!" he said in a post accompanying a video of Minaj doing a mock interview on Air Force One.

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