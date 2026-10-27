Politics 'Stand Up. That’s Hard To Miss': Donald Trump Appeared to Bite His Lip as He Told Nicki Minaj to Rise So the Crowd Could See, Then Hoped She 'Wasn’t Insulted' Source: MEGA Trump invited a rally to take a look at Minaj's assets. Adam Downer Oct. 27 2026, Updated 4:39 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump took a break from gushing about mens' butts to ogle Nicki Minaj's. While speaking in Michigan on October 25, Trump singled out the "Super Bass" singer and MAGA fanatic and invited her to stand up so the entire crowd could take a gander at her posterior.

Article continues below advertisement

"I hope Nicki wasn't insulted."



President Trump makes a joke about Nicki Minaj's backside during his Michigan campaign rally before quickly adding, "We love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time."



The moment comes as Minaj joins the president on the campaign trail ahead of… pic.twitter.com/dfmnuAIT5W — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) October 26, 2026 Source: @FOXBUSINESS / X President Trump invited a crowd of rally goers to look at Nicki Minaj's butt.

Article continues below advertisement

'That's Hard to Miss'

Source: MEGA Trump appeared to feel a little bad for putting Minaj on display.

Trump was in the midst of recounting his awe at Ohio Senate candidate Jon Husted's physique when he interrupted himself to digress about Minaj's. "By the way, I looked at one h--- of a beautiful a-- before, Nicki Minaj," he said while biting his lip. "That's hard to miss." He then invited the singer to stand up so the crowd could see what he was talking about. "I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki," he said after the display.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Is Riffing on the Campaign Trail

Source: MEGA Trump will not stop talking about rear ends.

Trump has been all in on rear ends lately. The president made headlines for expressing his awe of Husted. "I looked at his a--, and then I looked at his legs," he previously raved. "I said, 'His a--, s---, it's like — it's like a pile of muscle. Then I looked at his legs, and I said, 'Man, his feet are big.' Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. He's like a piece of steel. I said, 'This guy’s a monster!'" In Michigan, he was complaining that his eyebrow-raising comments about Husted's posterior were taken out of context.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Minaj Rallied for Mike Rogers and John James

Source: MEGA Minaj has become a favorite in Trumpworld.

Minaj joined Trump on stage an hour later. "You know, I don't like being overshadowed," he joked. "And this woman overshadows me, and I'm angry about it." Minaj then rallied for candidates in Michigan, including senatorial candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James. She also ranted against children being "bombarded" with s-- changes and said she'd support Trump if he ran for a third term (which he is constitutionally barred from doing). She did not acknowledge the president's comments about anyone's rear ends.

Minaj Is Being Floated as an Outside Pick for Press Secretary

Source: MEGA Cheung (center-right) joked Minaj should be the next press secretary.