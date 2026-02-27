or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Jeannie Mai
NEWS

Anderson .Paak Shuts Down Jeannie Mai Relationship Rumors After They Were Spotted Getting Cozy at L.A. Party

Photo of Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai
Source: MEGA/TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Anderson .Paak shut down Jeannie Mai relationship rumors after they got cozy at a party.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Anderson .Paak played coy when asked whether he’s dating Jeannie Mai.

During the Friday, February 27, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the rapper, 40, addressed rumors surrounding his relationship with the TV personality, 47.

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones interrogated Paak about some “investigative research” they conducted about his recent night out with Mai.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Anderson .Paak guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“We’ve seen you canoodling a little with a girl we love around here,” Bush Hager gushed.

Paak was all smiles and acted as if he did not know what the hosts were talking about.

“Wow…I’m trying to figure out who y’all talking about…you talking about Jeannie?” he asked. “I was simply telling her the plot of [my] movie [K-Pops!]. We were going over the plot. I was in my club, Andy’s…we have live music in there. It’s very loud. Simply going over the plot. She has a family, you know. It’s a family movie. You can bring everyone. It’s loud in there with live music.”

Bush Hager pressed for more details as to why the stars needed to “get close” in the club.

“You’re not telling us anything,” she concluded.

Are Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai Dating?

Image of Anderson .Paak did not confirm whether he's dating Jeannie Mai.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Anderson .Paak did not confirm whether he's dating Jeannie Mai.

Mai and Paak were first spotted getting flirty at the West Hollywood, Calif., lounge earlier this month. The celebs sat close to each other in a booth, as the singer draped an arm over The Real alum’s shoulder.

On Tuesday, February 24, Mai avoided questions about their night when pulling up to Andy’s.

“Have you seen his movie? It’s so good,” she said instead.

Jeannie Mai Endured a Rocky Divorce From Jeezy

MORE ON:
Jeannie Mai

Image of Jeannie Mai was previously married to Jeezy.
Source: MEGA

Jeannie Mai was previously married to Jeezy.

Mai’s ex-husband Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023. The duo engaged in a messy series of court proceedings after the rapper accused his ex of being a "gatekeeper" with their then-23-month-old daughter, Monaco.

"The lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child (Monaco), and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody," the court documents stated.

Image of Jeannie Mai shares a child with Jeezy.
Source: MEGA

Jeannie Mai shares a child with Jeezy.

Jeezy requested the judge "separate, structure and clearly define the parties' temporary legal and physical custody rights and set a parenting time schedule consistent with the best interests of the Child."

Before the “OKAY” artist, Mai was married to Freddy Harteis from 2007 and 2018.

Inside Anderson .Paak's Dating History

Image of Anderson .Paak was romantically linked to Mariah Carey in 2024.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Anderson .Paak was romantically linked to Mariah Carey in 2024.

Meanwhile, Paak was romantically linked to Mariah Carey in December 2024 after they were photographed holding hands.

“Their Aspen get-together has everyone talking. They say they’re just friends, but there’s clearly a budding romance in the making,” a source said of their holiday vacation at the time. “He’s good-looking, funny, a great dad and he loves her music. What’s not to like? Plus they have a ton in common besides music. They each have two kids, have fun together and have many friends in common. Being friends first helps, but there’s chemistry, too. They look good together.”

Paak was married to Jae Lin between 2011 and 2024 and shares sons Soul and Shine with his ex-wife.

