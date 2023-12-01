Jeezy Accuses Jeannie Mai of 'Gatekeeping' With Their Daughter, Requests Emergency Custody Hearing Amid Nasty Divorce
Jeezy is asking for more clarification on his custody agreement with Jeannie Mai.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the rapper, 46, accused the former co-host of The Real, 44, of acting as a "gatekeeper" with their 23-month-old daughter, Monaco, and has requested a court hearing to put a "clearly defined" agreement in place amid the former couple's divorce.
Per the legal papers, Jeezy — who officially filed for divorce from Jeannie in September after two years of marriage — asked the judge to "address temporary custodial arrangements."
The "All There" artist claimed that although he and the television host "agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023," their co-parenting situation has become "increasingly less feasible."
"The lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child (Monaco), and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody," the documents stated.
While Jeezy and his attorneys made it clear they do "not believe that [Mai Jenkins] is acting maliciously or with specific intent to harm," he has felt that Jeannie "has acted as a gatekeeper when it comes to [Jeezy] exercising parenting time with [Monaco]."
The "Leave You Alone" musician alleged his estranged wife was "causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development" between himself and their baby girl.
Jeezy has requested that the judge "separate, structure and clearly define the parties' temporary legal and physical custody rights and set a parenting time schedule consistent with the best interests of the Child."
The filing noted that the hearing would "serve to protect the Child's welfare, reduce strife between the parties, and help move this case to a final resolution."
As OK! previously reported, the former couple — who wed in 2021 — had done their best to save their broken marriage before Jeezy decided to pull the plug.
"This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I'm sad. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy," the "Me OK" artist said of the split in a recent interview. "But God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who's been through all of the things that I've been through."