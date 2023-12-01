Jeezy Accuses Jeannie Mai of 'Gatekeeping' With Their Daughter, Requests Emergency Custody Hearing Amid Nasty Divorce

As OK! previously reported, the former couple — who wed in 2021 — had done their best to save their broken marriage before Jeezy decided to pull the plug.

"This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I'm sad. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy," the "Me OK" artist said of the split in a recent interview. "But God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who's been through all of the things that I've been through."