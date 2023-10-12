Jeannie Mai Taking 'a Break to Disconnect and Heal' After Jeezy Divorce Filing
One month after Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai, the latter broke her silence via social media.
The TV host, 44, posted a notebook on Wednesday, October 11, which read, "Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal." Mai captioned the post with a single black heart emoji.
Of course, people couldn't help but send The Real co-host some love during this difficult time. One person wrote, "Love you, Jeannie. You’re one of the realest out there and I always say that about you. You and Monaco deserve the world," while another said, "Praying nothing but good things for you Jeannie ❤️❤️."
A third person added, "Absolutely! Unplugging is a message from God to be in peace and heal."
As OK! previously reported, the rapper, 46, filed for divorce on September 14 after two-and-a-half years of marriage.
According to the filing, the pair are "currently living in a bonafide state of separation," and their marriage "is irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."
The musical artist, who shares daughter Monaco with Mai, wants to share joint legal custody of their tot.
Though it looks like the relationship may be over for good, Mai seems to be holding out hope that they can repair things.
"Jeannie has been spending more time in Atlanta to try to work things out," a source close to the estranged pair explained, adding that the stylist "doesn't want it to end" and desires nothing more than to "save" their relationship.
Another insider revealed why their marriage fell apart.
"They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," a source said, adding that they did not see eye-to-eye on "certain family values and expectations."
The split shocked fans, as she recently gushed over Jeezy's recent accomplishment.
"Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir Adversity For Sale has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list. Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This moment isn't just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I'm endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love," Mai added.